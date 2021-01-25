This isn’t the first time that Washington has worn a blue alternate since the “Rock the Red” era began in 2007. The team’s last predominantly blue jersey was the navy “Caps” design the Capitals wore for their Stadium Series outdoor game in Annapolis in 2018.
The Capitals’ new third jersey will be part of their rotation for the next three seasons and replaces the third jersey modeled after the franchise’s original red sweater that Washington had worn since the 2018-19 season. The blue alternate is the second new look the Capitals have introduced this season. The team will wear its “Reverse Retro” jerseys, which feature the screaming eagle logo the franchise sported from 1995 to 2007, in four games this season.
According to the team, the “W” on the front of the third jersey, which incorporates the Washington Monument, “serves as a tribute to Washington, D.C.,” while the three red stars represent Maryland, the District and Virginia.
The Capitals will wear their third jerseys, which are available for purchase online, one time against each of their East division opponents at home, and will honor a front-line worker before some of those games. Here’s the full third jersey schedule:
Tuesday vs. New York Islanders
Feb. 7 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Feb. 21 vs. New York Rangers
March 25 vs. New Jersey Devils
April 8 vs. Boston Bruins
April 15 vs. Buffalo Sabres
May 1 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
