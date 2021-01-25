It’s a little surprising that even more points weren’t scored, considering both defenses that day were sieves. The Chiefs averaged 7.54 yards per play while the Bucs averaged 7.58 (NFL teams averaged more than 7.5 yards per play in a game only 20 times this season, and two of them were in that game). There were three turnovers in the red zone, with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes fumbling at the Tampa Bay 8 and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady throwing interceptions at the Chiefs 11 and 13.

Mahomes finished with 462 passing yards, 269 of them going to Tyreek Hill, who scored three touchdowns and had 203 of those yards in the first quarter alone. He became just the third NFL wide receiver with more than 200 receiving yards in one quarter.

Brady passed for 345 yards and threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Mike Evans to cut into a 17-point deficit, but the Bucs never got the ball back after their final score with 4 minutes 10 seconds remaining.

“We battled back but we left ourselves a big deficit,” Brady said. “When you play a good offense we’ve got to do our job offensively and keep them off the field.”

As the teams were shaking hands after the game, CBS’s Tony Romo delivered another one of his spot-on predictions, saying that he wouldn’t be surprised to see the Chiefs and Bucs on the same field in Super Bowl LV.

The last Super Bowl to feature teams that met in the regular season was Super Bowl XLVII in February 2012. The Giants defeated the Patriots after also beating New England in the regular season. In fact, all four of New York’s Super Bowl wins came against teams it already had played in the regular season.

The team that won the regular season meeting is 6-7 in the Super Bowl rematch.

Tom Brady was the Patriots’ quarterback for three such Super Bowl rematches, going 1-2 in those games.