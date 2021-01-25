The Kansas City Chiefs needed a touchdown to put the game out of reach. The offense, led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, marched deep into the red zone late in the third quarter and the Buffalo Bills desperately needed a stop. But the Chiefs pulled out a trick play of sorts, an underhanded shovel pass to tight end Travis Kelce, that sealed the 38-24 victory Sunday night that sent the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl.

The flip to Kelce was not new. The Chiefs had used a successful shovel at least three times this season, including twice to Kelce — once in Week 8 against the New York Jets and once in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. But the execution and the backyard nature with which this juggernaut offense treated a giant moment illustrated why the Chiefs offense is so dangerous — and so fun.

Here's how the play broke down.

The situation

The Chiefs led the Bills 24-15 with 3:34 left in the third quarter. The team had first and goal from the 1-yard-line, and for most offenses, this might mean a run up the middle or a quick pass outside. But this was a prime situation for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to get creative.

Presnap

The Chiefs lined up in “11” personnel, meaning three receivers, one tight end and one running back. Two receivers and the tight end, Travis Kelce, lined up tight left in a trips formation, while the running back lined up right of Mahomes, who was in shotgun formation. The third receiver was wide right.

The Chiefs motioned one of the trips left receivers, Tyreek Hill, right. Kansas City used presnap motion on 82 percent of offensive plays Sunday, the fifth-highest rate of any team in a game this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. They averaged eight yards per play with motion. CBS broadcaster Tony Romo described why the Chiefs are successful in the red zone — and, in turn, gave a clairvoyant look at what would come next.

“They do two things,” Romo said. “They motion people, and they end up going to the flat. Or they do that, and then go right to the middle.”

Post-snap

Hill, who’d motioned right, started running back to the left and Mahomes snapped the ball. This is what the Chiefs’ offense does best: Create confusion. In the instant after the snap, the ball could’ve gone to Hill, who faked the handoff; running back Darrel Williams, who was headed to the right flat; or three other receivers. Mahomes took two steps right, freezing Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes.

The catch

Suddenly, Mahomes turned back to his left. He saw Kelce working back across the formation and threw an underhand shovel pass that looked like something you might see from an older relative at a backyard Thanksgiving game. The left side of the offensive line formed a wall for Kelce to run behind. The tight end snared the ball, gained a step on Hughes and powered through linebacker Matt Milano’s arm tackle for the touchdown.

“All this cool stuff — they’re going to end up back [in the middle] in some shape or form,” Romo said, marveling at the creativity. “[If you’re on defense], go put a guy, stand him in the flat out there and everyone else take a guy in the middle.”



Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 1-yard touchdown reception during the second half of the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Images from NFL Game Pass and FOX.