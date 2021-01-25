“I don’t really watch basketball like that, honestly,” he said, after the long pause. “That’s just the team we’re about to play. I always keep up with John, but that doesn’t mean I’m watching him every night … I’m sure he doesn’t do that with me. So.”

Beal won't have to resort to NBA League Pass to get a good look at Wall this week. As the Wizards move forward with their season restart and attempt to build on the few good aspects of Sunday's loss in San Antonio, Tuesday's game presents a wrinkle. It will be the first time a Wizards team ever plays against Wall, the franchise's former point guard of 10 years.

It also marks point guard Russell Westbrook’s first return to Houston since the Rockets (6-9) and Wizards (3-9) swapped all-star point guards in a blockbuster trade in December.

As for what he expects from Wall, Beal didn't quite know what to say other than to remind reporters that there will be other players on the court as well.

“I’m sure we’re going to expect an energetic John Wall. I think we all know that,” Beal said. “I mean, I don’t — I don’t really know what you want me to say. I’ve never played against John before, so this is all new to me. But we’re not just playing John, we’re playing the Rockets. We do have that in the back of our mind, that he’s going to be in attack mode and aggressive … he’s not the only guy we’ve got to worry about.”

Frankly, the state of Washington’s roster means the team will probably be more worried about their own players than any opponents for the time being.

The team still has six players ineligible because of the league’s coronavirus protocols and will play its second game of a three-game road trip Tuesday. The depleted squad will play five games in eight days, with Coach Scott Brooks probably managing the minutes of a couple different players including Westbrook, who is working his way back from a left quadriceps injury, and starting center Robin Lopez.

Wall agrees the meeting won't have the same verve as it might have during a normal season in front of fans, or even if the location was reversed. The point guard is expected to play Tuesday after missing five games with left knee soreness and admitted he'll have some emotions going against the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall as a teenager.

“I think I’ve got a little bit of emotions,” Wall said in a videoconference Saturday. “ … It’s not too many emotions because I’m not going back to D.C., I think that’s when it will be the most emotions, when I have the opportunity to walk back into Capital One Arena and see the city where I’ve been the last 10 years. But it’ll definitely be a sight to see those guys.”

Wall never got the chance to complete his comeback in Washington, to return to the court after nearly two years spent on the sidelines as the Wizards were forced to evolve without him. The franchise changed general managers and overhauled the roster while Wall was injured, all while the point guard went through immense change himself.

Wall’s second son was born and his mother died while he was recovering. The trade to Houston gave all parties involved a fresh start after 10 years with the Wizards, for Wall, and a one-year experiment in Houston that went sour, for Westbrook. For Wall to make his return in a different uniform also felt bittersweet for many fans of the franchise.

The 30-year-old is fitting in well despite a tumultuous season for the Rockets. Wall is averaging 17.1 points and 5.5 assists through eight games with the Rockets, numbers that make his old — and last — coach with the Wizards proud.