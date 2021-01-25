However, health and safety concerns, coupled with the league and MLS Players Association engaged in collective bargaining agreement talks, prompted the later dates.

Nothing will go forward without the sides striking a deal. Last month, bracing for what it says will be heavy financial losses for the second consecutive year, MLS exercised the force majeure clause in the CBA. The league said it will not ask players to take pay cuts — in exchange for a two-year extension of the CBA, through 2027.

AD

AD

Last season, players agreed to a 5 percent cut and reductions in bonuses and other economic conditions. The league conducted a six-week summer tournament at Disney World, followed by in-market matches, totaling 23 regular season games per club.

On Monday, the league said, “Although no agreement has been reached, MLS is committed to meet as many times as necessary with the MLSPA in the coming days to finalize an agreement.”

One person familiar with the talks said, “There is still a ways to go.”

MLS said the 2021 regular season will end Nov. 7, the playoffs will begin Nov. 19 and the MLS Cup will take place Dec. 11.

Matchups for the openers have not been finalized, but with Austin FC joining the league, one club in the 27-team circuit will remain inactive.

AD

MLS will open in the same stretch as the NCAA basketball Final Fours and Major League Baseball’s first weekend.

AD

With the pandemic expected to limit gatherings for several more months, MLS teams would have to follow local guidelines about welcoming fans to the stadiums. Some clubs were able to accommodate limited crowds last fall, while others, such as D.C. United, played in spectator-free settings.

As part of its scheduling, MLS must take into account dates for FIFA international windows, including the Gold Cup and 2022 World Cup qualifiers, as well as the U.S. Open Cup, Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions League and other competitions.

One unresolved issue is home games for Canadian teams, who, because of travel restrictions last season, could not host U.S. teams. They ended up playing one another in Canada and then moving operations to U.S. locations (Toronto in East Hartford, Conn., Montreal in Harrison, N.J., and Vancouver in Portland, Ore.).

AD

AD

With training camps starting later than usual, United seems likely to skip its annual preseason setup in Clearwater, Fla., and practice in the metro area instead. It has both indoor and outdoor facilities available.

Under that scenario, preseason opponents would probably be East Coast teams from MLS, second-division USL Championship and third-tier USL League One.

Notes: Midfielder Felipe Martins re-signed with United, agreeing to a one-year contract with a one-year option. Terms weren’t disclosed. He is expected to return from an ACL injury this summer.