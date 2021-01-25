The rescheduled exhibition would be scaled down from the usual festivities — which stretch over three days and typically attract tens of thousands of fans to an All-Star Game, Rising Stars Challenge, Slam Dunk Contest and Three-Point Shootout — and feature a tie-in with Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The event would also provide relief for covid causes. ESPN.com first reported the league’s interest in salvaging an All-Star Game this season.
Throughout this season, the NBA has sought to maintain schedule flexibility as it juggles positive coronavirus tests by players and contact tracing efforts that have led to more than 20 postponed games. The NBA has only released the first half of its schedule through March 4, leaving an extended midseason break before the second half picks up March 11. With more than a month of regular season games already complete, the NBA has yet to open its annual all-star fan voting process, but it is expected to do so soon.
The NBA has held an All-Star Game every year since 1951, with the exception of the 1999 lockout-shortened season. Last year, the NBA held All-Star Weekend in Chicago a few weeks before the season was suspended on March 11, 2020. Cleveland and Salt Lake City are set to host All-Star Weekend in 2022 and 2023, respectively.