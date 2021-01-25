The NBA announced in November that Indianapolis’s turn to host the All-Star Weekend, which was initially scheduled for Feb. 12-14 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, would be postponed until 2024, citing “public health conditions.” TNT, one of the NBA’s major media partners and the official television broadcaster of All-Star Weekend, is based in Atlanta.

The rescheduled exhibition would be scaled down from the usual festivities — which stretch over three days and typically attract tens of thousands of fans to the All-Star Game, Rising Stars Challenge, Slam Dunk Contest and Three-Point Shootout — and feature a tie-in with historically Black colleges and universities. The event would also provide relief for coronavirus-related causes. ESPN first reported the league’s interest in salvaging an All-Star Game this season.

Throughout this season, the NBA has sought to maintain schedule flexibility as it juggles positive coronavirus tests by players and contact tracing efforts that have led to more than 20 postponed games. The NBA has only released the first half of its schedule through March 4, leaving an extended midseason break before the second half picks up March 11. With more than a month of regular season games complete, the NBA has yet to open its annual all-star fan voting process, but it is expected to do so soon.