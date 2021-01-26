The 2022 PGA Championship was set to be held at Trump Bedminster, but the PGA of America canceled that arrangement several days after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol this month. In a statement issued at that time, the organization’s president did not directly cite the riot but said it had “become clear” holding the tournament as planned “would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission.”

AD

AD

A Trump organization spokeswoman said in a response that her group was “incredibly disappointed with their decision.”

“This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement,” the spokeswoman said in her statement. “As an organization we have invested many, many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster. We will continue to promote the game of golf on every level and remain focused on operating the finest golf courses anywhere in the world.”

The 2022 event, which had been awarded to Bedminster in 2014, was to be the most prestigious golf event held at any of the courses owned by Trump, whose term as the president ended when Joe Biden was sworn in last week. In 2017, the year Trump took office, the PGA of America held the Senior PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., and the USGA staged the U.S. Women’s Open at Bedminster.

AD

AD

In 2015, following anti-Mexican remarks Trump made when he announced his presidential campaign, the PGA of America said it would not be conducting its Grand Slam of Golf event at a course he owned near Los Angeles. The tournament, first staged in 1979, was subsequently discontinued.

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh told the Associated Press this month: “We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making. We’re fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission and for our brand. And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was, given the tragic events of [Jan. 6], that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster. The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave.”

Southern Hills, located in Tulsa, previously hosted the PGA Championship in 1970, 1982, 1994 and 2007, and it also was the site of the men’s U.S. Open in 1958, 1977 and 2001. It was scheduled to host the PGA Championship again in 2030, but that arrangement was moved up eight years.

AD

AD

As far as taking the 2022 tournament away from Trump but relocating it to a so-called “red” state, a PGA official said Monday (via golfoklahoma.org): “We evaluated based on the strength of the championship venue and our ability to stage the championship. In no way did partisan politics or other considerations play a part.

“We know the venue really well,” added the official, chief championships officer Kerry Haigh, who pointed out that his organization will be holding the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills this year. “Many of us were there in 2007 [when Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship]. We could take the drawings and plans for what we’re doing this year for the Senior and adapt and expand.”

This year’s PGA Championship will be held in May at South Carolina’s Kiawah Island Golf Resort, after last year’s installment, held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, was postponed to August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

AD

One of his Scottish properties, Trump Turnberry, hosted the British Open four times before he bought it in 2014 but “will not do so in the foreseeable future,” the head of golf’s international governing body said this month.

“We will not return [to Turnberry],” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said, “until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself, and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances.”