Earlier this month, Maryland parted ways with offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery and offensive line coach John Reagan. Coach Michael Locksley has already hired new assistants to file those roles — Dan Enos as the offensive coordinator and Brian Braswell as the offensive line coach. Locksley now has two more vacancies to fill.

Phillips, a longtime receivers coach and the former head coach at Kentucky, joined Maryland’s staff after Locksley was hired in December 2018. N.C. State has not yet announced Phillips’s hiring or title, but he will reportedly continue to coach receivers. George McDonald, the Wolfpack’s previous wide receivers coach, was recently hired at Illinois, his alma mater. Phillips’s move to N.C. State was first reported by AL.com.

Maryland’s group of receivers is perhaps the deepest and most talented unit on the team. That position group is set to return all of its key contributors from 2020, including Dontay Demus Jr., Rakim Jarrett, Brian Cobbs and Jeshaun Jones. The Terrapins’ offense finished the 2020 season ranked third in the Big Ten with 264 passing yards per game. Starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who had an inconsistent sophomore season but showed flashes of great potential, will also return for the 2021 season, which will presumably make the receivers job at Maryland an attractive position.

Enos joined Maryland’s program after serving as the running backs coach at Cincinnati. He has experience as an offensive coordinator at Miami and Arkansas, and he has familiarity with Locksley’s offensive system. When Locksley was the offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2018, Enos was the quarterbacks coach. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the older brother of Taulia, Locksley and Enos helped the offense break school records. Locksley has installed a similar scheme at Maryland, and the school’s next receivers coach will become part of that offensive plan.

