A few miles away, her mother, Christine, watched a live stream of the event on the desktop computer in the family’s kitchen. She texted Riley every few minutes, providing critiques and praise after each event.

In Riley’s long gymnastics career, her mom almost never missed a performance. She was often joined by extended family, creating a cheering section for her daughter. But the coronavirus pandemic has mostly eliminated spectators from high school sports, forcing winter-sports athletes across Northern Virginia to compete in near-empty gyms. Live-streaming, a practice that was slowly growing in popularity before last spring, has become a vital part of keeping parents and fans connected to their athletes.

That, and the occasional stream of text messages. “Hopefully she can go back and see that we really have been watching, that we’re there,” Christine said.

Widespread live-streaming has long felt like the logical next step in increasingly commercialized high school sports. It gives parents, students and community members a chance to tune in from afar or after-hours. But some school districts had invested more in it than others, a gap emphasized by the pandemic. Suddenly, every public school in Northern Virginia needed to make its services available to at-home viewers.

In Loudoun and Prince William counties, games are captured by robotic cameras installed in the gym. They are broadcast on NFHS Network, a subscription service that has partnered with the National Federation of State High School Associations. An annual pass costs $69.99.

While there has been talk of setting up similar systems in Fairfax and Arlington counties, schools in those jurisdictions have had to produce their own broadcasts, often with the help of parent or staff volunteers. Most have streamed games on Periscope, YouTube or Facebook. It involves a fair amount of coordination and creativity, but those efforts are part of the trade-off of playing sports when many neighboring districts are sidelined.

“It’s both exhausting and exciting,” said Joe Swarm, Marshall’s director of student activities. “I’m excited for the kids being able to get out here and us do the stream, but there’s a lot behind the scenes.”

This month, Fairfax County relaxed its spectator guidelines to allow 25 fans at varsity events. At Westfield, the girls’ basketball team uses a Google Doc to submit names of those who want to attend. Upon arrival, fans fill out a health questionnaire, get their temperature taken and sit in distanced seats.

The games are also streamed through the school’s Westfield Live program, a student broadcasting organization used for daily announcements. Coach Noel Klippenstein said her parents, who live in Missouri, have followed this season more than any other.

“They got my seventh-grade niece to show them how to put the games on their TV,” Klippenstein said. “Now they get to see our games on the big screen, and that’s really fun. When we see the view count on these videos, it’s awesome.”

In late fall, when it became clear that schools would not be able to accommodate spectators, Fairfax’s Mark Luther considered what a stream might look like. The assistant director of student activities had long wanted to offer a streaming service, but he didn’t want it to be a silent video of a semi-vacant gym.

So he enlisted co-workers to provide play-by-play and analysis. Fairfax assistant principal Brian Plancich and assistant director of student activities Tom Horn are among the group that has called varsity basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving events. Broadcasts, shown on the athletic department’s YouTube page, are complete with music, halftime trivia and multiple camera angles.

“It gives us an ability to celebrate a few of our students in a year that we haven’t really been able to do so,” Plancich said. “It’s great just being able to say something nice and hopefully add a smile to a grandparent’s or a friend’s face by getting that name out there.”

Fairfax plans to continue streaming games in upcoming seasons, with an eye toward making the service a permanent feature.

“We are committed to this as long as we can’t allow everyone in that wants to come in,” Horn said. “And possibly beyond that.”

Even if live-streaming becomes a staple of high school athletics, it may never be as important as it is now. As athletes such as Waldrop continue to perform in hushed gyms and empty schools, there is some consolation in knowing fans somewhere are able to watch. During these disconnected times, it’s also nice to know there may be a volunteer play-by-play announcer singing your praises — or a phone in your backpack buzzing with love.