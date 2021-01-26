The Cowboys (10-4, 4-4 Big 12) received a one-year postseason ban back in June for penalties committed by former assistant Lamont Evans. He was sentenced in 2019 to three months in prison for accepting payment to steer players toward agents and financial advisers, part of the fallout of the seemingly forever-ago FBI investigation into college hoops corruption.

Oklahoma State thought the ban was too severe a penalty and appealed the decision. It was an understandable position to take in normal times. With Cade Cunningham, the top recruit in the country according to 247Sports, joining the Cowboys this season, it was an extremely understandable position to take now.

Without a final answer from the NCAA before mid-March, Oklahoma State will be eligible for the NCAA tournament.

This is in contrast to the likes of Syracuse (in February 2015) or Louisville (in February 2016), who imposed one-year bans deep into a season. Georgia Tech dropped an appeal last March (which proved a shrewd decision, since all it cost the Yellow Jackets was one ACC tournament game before the season ended). The Cowboys seem unlikely to alter their strategy now.

And why would they? They’ve knocked off Kansas at home and picked off Texas Tech, Marquette and Wichita State on the road. Maybe it’s not the best profile, but it is a resume befitting a No. 8 seed (which Oklahoma State is in this week’s Washington Post projection).

The 6-foot-8 Cunningham is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds. Isaac Likekele is the Cowboys’ most efficient player, delivering 11.8 points and 7.6 rebounds a game while shooting 54.4 percent from the field. The rest of the rotation is quite balanced, with five players averaging between 7.8 points and 9.1 points.

Saturday’s 81-66 loss to Baylor was Oklahoma State’s first stumble by more than a possession, and even it came with caveats. One, the Cowboys led 50-48 with 12 minutes to play before they faded. Two, any late sputtering was tied in part to the absences of Cunningham (covid protocols) and freshman guard Rondel Walker (arm). And three, the opponent was a deep, old and undefeated Baylor bunch.

In the past, schools might have dawdled in making a decision about a self-imposed ban or an appeal, but it wasn’t terribly shocking when they eventually accepted a penalty. It’s even happened this season, with Arizona and Auburn both making early decisions to self-impose and hope for mercy when the NCAA rules in their respective infractions cases.

But don’t expect Oklahoma State to change course with an NCAA berth within reach. It’s why the Cowboys are in this projection, and will continue to be moving forward.

Field notes

Last four included: San Diego State, North Carolina, Maryland, Stanford

First four on the outside: Utah State, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Loyola Chicago

Next four on the outside: Colorado State, Syracuse, Virginia Commonwealth, Wichita State

Conference call: Big Ten (11), Big 12 (7), Atlantic Coast (6), Southeastern (6), Big East (5), Pac-12 (5), Atlantic 10 (2), Mountain West (2), West Coast (2)

Moving in: Colgate, Coppin State, Florida, Liberty, Maryland, North Carolina, Prairie View A&M, Sam Houston State, St. Bonaventure, San Diego State, Stanford, Texas State, Wofford

Moving out: Abilene Christian, Duke, Florida A&M, Furman, Georgia State, Jacksonville, Navy, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Southern, Utah State, Virginia Commonwealth, Wichita State

Bracket projection

West vs. Midwest, South vs. East

West Region

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) BIG SKY/Montana State-SOUTHWESTERN/Prairie View A&M

(8) Clemson vs. (9) Minnesota

(5) Creighton vs. (12) Maryland/Stanford

(4) Kansas vs. (13) OHIO VALLEY/Belmont

(3) Ohio State vs. (14) WESTERN ATHLETIC/Grand Canyon

(6) Oregon vs. (11) ATLANTIC 10/St. Bonaventure

(7) Virginia Tech vs. (10) MISSOURI VALLEY/Drake

(2) SOUTHEASTERN/Alabama vs. (15) COLONIAL/Northeastern

Montana State’s seven-game winning streak is its longest since 2001-02. The Bobcats have a home-and-home against typical Big Sky contender Montana this week. … Not to put too fine a point on it, but Clemson has stunk since it got back from a virus pause. But the Tigers’ victories over Alabama, Florida State and Purdue still count. … Good luck figuring out Maryland, but one thing’s for sure: The Terrapins shouldn’t hear a peep about “road wins” between now and Selection Sunday thanks to their triumphs at Wisconsin, Illinois and now Minnesota. …

St. Bonaventure (8-1) is off to its best start since 2000-01, and a victory over Davidson on Saturday would get the Bonnies to 9-1 for the first time since 1970-71. … Alabama is 8-0 in the SEC, and it can sweep Kentucky with a victory in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide has defeated Kentucky twice in a season just two times: In 1973-74 and 1988-89.

Midwest Region

(1) BIG TEN/Michigan vs. (16) HORIZON/Cleveland State

(8) Oklahoma State vs. (9) Connecticut

(5) Texas Tech vs. (12) MID-AMERICAN/Toledo

(4) Florida State vs. (13) ATLANTIC SUN/Liberty

(3) Tennessee vs. (14) SOUTHERN/Wofford

(6) Colorado vs. (11) Michigan State

(7) Purdue vs. (10) Florida

(2) Texas vs. (15) NORTHEAST/Bryant

It’s a big week for Connecticut, which plays Butler, Villanova and St. John’s in a six-day span starting Tuesday. After back-to-back losses last week, the Huskies could use a bounce-back. … There aren’t many teams playing better at the moment than Florida State, which has won four in a row since ending a covid pause. … Liberty is the top eligible team in the Atlantic Sun, but North Alabama sits atop the standings at 5-1. The Lions are in the midst of a transition from Division II and can’t be selected for the postseason. …

Michigan State’s victory over Rutgers is doing a lot of work to justify the Spartans’ inclusion at the moment. If they get to play the return game against the Scarlet Knights on Thursday, it’ll be a 20-day gap between games. … A mea culpa here: Florida probably should have been closer to the field last week. Nonetheless, the Gators’ rout of Tennessee helped vault them up to the 10 line in this projection.

South Region

(1) BIG 12/Baylor vs. (16) MID-EASTERN/Coppin State-SOUTHLAND/Sam Houston State

(8) Xavier vs. (9) Brigham Young

(5) Illinois vs. (12) North Carolina/San Diego State

(4) Missouri vs. (13) CONFERENCE USA/UAB

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) PATRIOT/Colgate

(6) Southern California vs. (11) Seton Hall

(7) Louisville vs. (10) Louisiana State

(2) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (15) SUN BELT/Texas State

Coppin State snapped a 14-game losing skid to Norfolk State on Saturday, beating the Spartans for the first time since 2012. Then the Eagles went ahead and beat them again Sunday. Coppin (6-9, 5-1) looks like a MEAC contender thanks in big part to the addition of Texas-El Paso transfer Anthony Tarke. … North Carolina admirably handled business at home last week, but it has three consecutive road games (Pitt, Clemson, Duke) up next. …

Southern California took what seemed like an odd loss at Oregon State; then the Beavers went to Oregon and won a few days later. In any case, the schedule swings in the Trojans’ favor with six of their next eight at home. … Interim coach Terrence Johnson has Texas State sitting atop the Sun Belt after a five-game winning streak. The Bobcats haven’t been to the NCAA tournament since 1997.

East Region

(1) BIG EAST/Villanova vs. (16) AMERICA EAST/UMBC

(8) MOUNTAIN WEST/Boise State vs. (9) Rutgers

(5) PAC-12/UCLA vs. (12) BIG SOUTH/Winthrop

(4) West Virginia vs. (13) SUMMIT/South Dakota State

(3) ATLANTIC COAST/Virginia vs. (14) BIG WEST/UC Irvine

(6) Saint Louis vs. (11) Indiana

(7) Oklahoma vs. (10) Arkansas

(2) Iowa vs. (15) METRO ATLANTIC/Siena

Boise State has won 13 in a row and is 9-0 in the Mountain West, but it hasn’t played any of the other three league teams with winning records in both conference and overall play. That changes with Wednesday’s trip to Colorado State. … Rutgers direly needed a good showing over the weekend to halt a five-game slide. It got it with a 74-70 victory at Indiana, its first victory ever at Assembly Hall. …

Other Big 12 teams generate more attention, but Oklahoma has quietly vaulted into third place after sweeping Kansas State and Kansas at home. The Sooners get Texas (Tuesday in Austin) and Alabama (Saturday at home) as part of a difficult week. … Iowa coach Fran McCaffery facing Siena would be a fun first-round story. McCaffery led the Saints to three NCAA tournaments (2008-10) and a pair of second-round appearances (2008-09) before taking over the Hawkeyes.