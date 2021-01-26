Yet despite his reasonable deal — he has two years and $43 million left on his contract — some have suggested a note of caution. The skeptics would note that Stafford’s 74 wins as a starting quarterback are the fourth most in NFL history without a single postseason victory, behind Jim Hart, Steve Grogan and Roman Gabriel. But assigning quarterbacks individual wins and losses in a team sport is a fool’s errand. Instead, looking at his body of work, Stafford should be considered an above-average quarterback who could have a positive impact on his next destination.

Stafford has finished among the top 10 most valuable passers three times (eighth in 2016, eighth in 2017 and sixth in 2019), according to ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating. He finished 15th in QBR in 2020, ahead of potential free agent passer Mitchell Trubisky (21st) and only a few points behind Deshaun Watson (12th), a younger star rumored to be looking for a way out of Houston.

San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo could be available, too, but his QBR has been below Stafford’s in each of the past three seasons, not to mention Garoppolo started all 16 games just once over the past three years. Since 2018, Stafford has been worth five more points per game than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each of his throws, per data from TruMedia. Garoppolo has been worth four points per game more than expected. Trubisky was worth two points per game over expectations.

The game charters at Pro Football Focus thought even more highly of Stafford in 2020, ranking him the 12th-best quarterback among 29th qualified passers. Pro Football Focus subjectively grades every play in the NFL, rewarding intent and process more than results. In other words, Stafford is perhaps better on the field than he is on paper.

Stafford was especially strong last season when his arm was tested. He completed 28 of 67 deep throws (covering 20 or more air yards) for 936 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions, giving him a 123.8 passer rating on those throws. Only Arizona’s Kyler Murray had a higher passer rating on deep throws in 2020 (128.9), and just he and Stafford managed to go the entire season without throwing an interception on deep passes (minimum 45 attempts). This has been an area of improvement for Stafford. He had a passer rating of 85.7 on these throws over 24 games played from 2018 to 2019.

Stafford maintains his poise under pressure, too. He completed 58 of 115 attempts while facing pass pressure last season for 876 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, producing a 91.8 passer rating on those snaps. Only Justin Herbert (99.4) earned a higher passer rating on drop-backs facing pass pressure in 2020. Stafford’s improvement over the prior two years is also evident here.

Matt Stafford under pressure Matt Stafford under pressure 2018 2019 2020 Yards per pass Yards per pass 6.5 6.6 7.6 Touchdown-to-interception ratio Touchdown-to-interception ratio 5-to-4 2-to-0 8-to-2 Passer rating Passer rating 71.3 77.2 91.8

He’s also versatile, with an ability to produce no matter the offensive personnel or scheme. In 2020, he averaged 7.4 yards per pass using “11” personnel (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers) and 8.6 yards per pass using “12” personnel (one running back, two tight ends and two wideouts). That put him above the league averages of 7.1 and 7.7 yards per play, respectively, in those formations.

Since earning Detroit’s full-time starting gig in 2011, Stafford has played for four different head coaches (Darrell Bevell, Matt Patricia, Jim Caldwell and Jim Schwartz) plus four different offensive coordinators (Bevell, Jim Bob Cooter, Scott Linehan and Joe Lombardi). Despite that instability, Stafford has earned an above-average passer rating relative to the league in five of those 10 seasons and has recorded a higher adjusted net yards per passing attempt (a modern update to the traditional passer rating) in six of those 10 seasons.

In fact, if you look at the last decade as a whole, Stafford accumulated 5,135 adjusted net yards more than an average quarterback, placing him behind only this Who’s Who list of franchise quarterbacks: Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson and Ben Roethlisberger.

Players with performance similar to Stafford at this point in their careers include Tony Romo and John Elway, per Pro Football Reference’s similarity scores. If we look at how those two performed from ages 33 to 34, a span which would cover the last two years of Stafford’s five-year, $135 million contract, we can perhaps get a sense of what to expect from Stafford in the short term. Romo averaged 251.1 yards and more than two touchdowns per game in that time frame, and Elway managed 250.7 yards and 1.4 touchdowns per game.

That resulted in a 104.1 passer rating for Romo and an 89.4 passer rating for Elway, which were 22 and 16 percent higher than the league average, respectively. In today’s more offensively oriented NFL, that would equate to a passer rating between 105 and 108, on par with how well Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson performed in 2020. All four were considered MVP candidates at some point during this regular season.

If there is a knock on Stafford’s performance, it’s that he doesn’t take full advantage of a clean pocket. This year, he completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,208 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions when not facing any pass pressure, producing a 97.6 passer rating, the seventh lowest out of 29 qualified passers. However, some of that could be the byproduct of 23 dropped passes in these situations, the fourth most among that same group of passers.