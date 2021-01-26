The comments Monday by Murphy echo those made Sunday evening by Coach Matt LaFleur, who said following the Packers’ 31-26 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field: “I sure as hell hope so. I mean, the guy’s the MVP of this league. He is the heart and soul of our football team. So hell yeah, he’d better be back here. He’s our leader.”

That came after Rodgers, 37, said in his postgame video news conference: “A lot of the guys’ futures that are uncertain, myself included, that’s what’s sad about it most, getting this far. Obviously there’s going to be an end to it at some point, whether we make it past this one or not. But just the uncertainty is tough and the finality of it all.”

AD

AD

Rodgers had a brilliant season and is likely to be named the NFL’s MVP. That came after the Packers used a first-round choice in last year’s NFL draft on his potential eventual successor, Jordan Love. There has been speculation in recent days that Rodgers will seek an upgrade of a contract that runs through the 2023 season. He signed a four-year, $134 million extension in 2018 with two seasons remaining on his existing deal.

“When Rodgers did his contract, there were all kinds of theories about making the deal adjustable to the marketplace, to the Salary Cap, having a lot of future guarantees, etc.,” former Packers executive Andrew Brandt wrote on Twitter. “And Aaron could have leveraged more of that if he waited. But the Packers threw enough money at him (including a $58 [million] signing bonus) to get him to jump and were able to maintain their cherished precedent and guarantee structure. Now my sense is that Aaron may want to revisit some of that precedent.”

It’s not clear how receptive the Packers would be to a request by Rodgers to adjust his contract.

AD

AD

“Aaron Rodgers wanting a new deal would be a new wrinkle since he has [three] years left on the contract extension he signed in 2018 that made him the NFL’s highest paid player,” contracts and salary cap analyst and former agent Joel Corry wrote on Twitter. “An extension would increase the odds of Jordan Love becoming a wasted draft pick.”

Brandt wrote: “The problem with the ‘Packers can just restructure, give Rodgers more, gain Cap room’ take is this: Packers are not a ‘push out the Cap pain’ team (I know, I hated doing it). But Aaron is an asset that can force their hand on Cap restructuring and more.”

Rodgers’s comments came after the Packers lost the NFC title game for a second straight season. He said Sunday night he was unclear about his next steps.

AD

“That’s a good question,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know. I really don’t. There’s a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now. I’m just going to have to take some time away for sure and clear my head and just kind of see what’s going on with everything. But it’s pretty tough right now, especially thinking about the guys that may or may not be here next year.