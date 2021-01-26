“I don’t feel like I said anything,” Rodgers said Tuesday, “that I hadn’t said before. … It was more realization, I think, that ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control. I think that was just what kind of hit me in the moment. … Obviously after the season that I had and potentially winning MVP and we obviously made another good run, I don’t think that there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back. But, look, I think there’s not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business. So to make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didn’t do it. I guess that’s why it went kind of nuts.”

That came after the Packers remained insistent that Rodgers will stay with the team.

“I’ll say this: There’s no way in heck that Aaron is not going to be on the Packers,” team president Mark Murphy told Green Bay radio station WNFL, according to a clip of the interview posted on the NFL’s website. “I mean, he is going to be the MVP of the league, might have had his best year ever. He’s our unquestioned leader and, you know, we’re not idiots.”

Rodgers’s initial comments came in the immediate aftermath of the Packers losing the NFC championship game for a second straight season. Rodgers, 37, said Tuesday that he had given an honest answer during an emotional moment and wasn’t concerned about the reaction that followed.

“I couldn’t care any less about speculation off of that,” Rodgers said. “I don’t think people are used to hearing the truth from athletes. So when they hear the truth, it’s so like surprising at times. … I’m 15 minutes from crying in the locker room with some of my teammates. I come and sit down and do this [postgame] interview. And they ask me questions. I give real answers. … And, to me, a reality — not a certainty or an absolute — is that my future is not in my hands. Now, that’s really the case for all of us, I think, as players.”

Rodgers had a brilliant season and is likely to be named the NFL’s MVP. That came on the heels of the Packers using a first-round choice in last year’s draft on his potential eventual successor, Jordan Love. During Tuesday’s appearance on McAfee’s show, Rodgers called it a “dream scenario” to play his entire career with a single team.

“When they drafted Jordan,” Rodgers said, “it was more just like the reality kicking in, going: ‘Hey, that’s actually never the case. There are no absolutes in this business.’ … I just reiterated that after the game. And I get it. Some people are like, ‘Well, you just threw 48 touchdowns and are probably going to win MVP.’ Yeah, I understand that. But, again, there’s no absolutes in this business. So I gave a real answer in the moment and then people obviously — it’s a slow week.”

The comments Monday by Murphy echoed those made Sunday night by Coach Matt LaFleur, who said following the Packers’ 31-26 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: “I sure as hell hope so. I mean, the guy’s the MVP of this league. He is the heart and soul of our football team. So hell yeah, he’d better be back here. He’s our leader.”

There has been speculation in recent days that Rodgers will seek an upgrade of his contract, which runs through the 2023 season. He signed a four-year, $134 million extension in 2018 with two seasons remaining on his existing deal.

“When Rodgers did his contract, there were all kinds of theories about making the deal adjustable to the marketplace, to the Salary Cap, having a lot of future guarantees, etc.,” former Packers executive Andrew Brandt wrote on Twitter. “And Aaron could have leveraged more of that if he waited. But the Packers threw enough money at him (including a $58 [million] signing bonus) to get him to jump and were able to maintain their cherished precedent and guarantee structure. Now my sense is that Aaron may want to revisit some of that precedent.”

It’s not clear how receptive the Packers would be to a request by Rodgers to adjust his contract.

“Aaron Rodgers wanting a new deal would be a new wrinkle since he has [three] years left on the contract extension he signed in 2018 that made him the NFL’s highest paid player,” former agent Joel Corry, a contracts and salary cap analyst, wrote on Twitter. “An extension would increase the odds of Jordan Love becoming a wasted draft pick.”