“We undertook a thorough and methodical evaluation of the Trials over the last several months and factored in several critical considerations in our decision,” Mike Unger, USA Swimming’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “Our number one priority was to find a way to host Trials in the safest possible environment while also giving the athletes the best opportunity to succeed.”

In the age of Michael Phelps, the U.S. Olympic swimming trials had blossomed into a full-blown spectacle with pyrotechnics on the pool deck and some of the world’s fastest swimmers providing the fireworks in the water. The nationally televised meet is staged before sold-out crowds over the course of eight days, previewing the athletes who are about to become Olympic stars.

Part of the trials’ charm has been the sheer number of participants, the vast majority with little to no chance of making the Olympic team. While USA Swimming targets a number closer to 1,200 qualifiers, in 2016, more than 1,700 swimmers earned a spot at the trials, fewer than 9 percent of whom had actually posted an Olympic qualifying time.

Preferring to keep the doors as open as possible, USA Swimming will stage a preliminary meet this year — a “Wave I” event — for 600 or so lower-seeded swimmers on June 4-7 in Omaha. The top two finishers in each event there will advance to the showcase event on June 13-20 — the “Wave II” meet — where they’ll race in the same pool as Olympic medalists such as Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Lochte.

More than 1,300 swimmers have already posted times fast enough to qualify for the trials, and USA Swimming was faced with possibility of a crowded pool deck and increased virus exposure for Tokyo hopefuls.

“Given the current environment, and the need to address concerns related to overcrowding in the athlete areas, warm-up pool and athlete seating areas, the decision was made to divide the event into two,” USA Swimming said in its release.

Event organizers are still working out a detailed health and safety plan, and no decision has been made yet on spectators at trials. Five years ago, nearly 200,000 spectators attended the eight-day event, but USA Swimming has yet to put tickets on sale for this June’s trials. Local regulations in Omaha only allow for 75-percent capacity at the CHI Health Center Arena, which is usually home of the Creighton University basketball teams but also hosts concerts, rodeos and professional wrestling events.

As USA Swimming’s membership rolls grew in the wake of Phelps’ dominance, its marquee event flourished — becoming bigger, more elaborate and accommodating more competitors.

“The gift of God, Michael Phelps — that’s what he did for us,” former USA Swimming chief executive Chuck Wielgus said in 2013. “He brought people who weren’t swimming-family people through the door.”