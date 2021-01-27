Davis is a Los Angeles educator who secured hotspots, laptops and tablets during the coronavirus pandemic to help curb the digital divide experienced by his students, according to the league. Dorner, the ICU nurse manger at Tampa General Hospital in Florida, lost two grandparents to covid-19 and was chosen to represent health care workers. Martin is a Marine Corps veteran who connected fellow veterans to their families through the Wounded Warrior Project in addition to other local initiatives.
Former NFL stars Derrick Brooks and Jerome Bettis were virtually on hand to break the news to Dorner and Martin, respectively. All three have been named honorary captains and will be recognized on the field at the Super Bowl.
“We are honored to recognize these three individuals who represent the best in all of us,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release. “During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday.”
The NFL commissioned Gorman to write the poem before Biden’s inauguration. She recorded a recitation Tuesday, ahead of its airing on CBS before the coin toss on Feb. 7.
It’s one of the latest in a slew of opportunities for the 22-year-old poet whose Inauguration Day poem “The Hill We Climb” has inspired celebrity shout-outs, garnered more than 1 million Twitter followers, and propelled her trio of yet-to-be-released books — a special edition of her inaugural poem, her debut poetry collection and a picture book — to the top of Amazon’s bestsellers list.
Gorman, the youngest poet in presidential inauguration history, was named the first-ever Youth Poet Laureate in 2017.