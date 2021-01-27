Wheeler, who was released from King County, Wash., jail Tuesday after he posted a $400,000 bond, was arrested after police in the Seattle suburb of Kent responded to a 911 call from a woman who reportedly claimed she was being “killed.”

A Kent police department spokesman said the incident report was not yet ready for release. The Seattle Times cited court documents obtained from Wheeler’s arraignment Monday in reporting that when officers arrived, they could hear screaming coming from the apartment and forced their way into the residence and then into a bathroom, where they found Wheeler standing beside the woman.

The victim was described as bleeding and suffering from a dislocated arm, while Wheeler was said to have been uncooperative. The incident began, per the police, when the victim declined his request that she bow to him, at which point he threw her on a bed and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

When the victim regained consciousness, according to police (via the Seattle Times), Wheeler said, “Wow, you’re alive?”

She reportedly then ran into the bathroom and called 911 before he picked the lock and entered.

Wheeler, 27, said Wednesday via an unverified Twitter account associated with him, “It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed.”

“I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me,” Wheeler wrote, adding that the “most important thing right now” was that the victim “gets the care she needs and I get help.”

“Both are happening,” he continued.

Wheeler attributed the alleged assault to “a manic episode.” According to the reported account by Kent police, he had not recently been taking his medication for bipolar disorder.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner, who played with Wheeler at Southern California, said Wednesday on Twitter that the ex-Seahawk is “someone completely different than my roommate and brother at SC, and today I had to come to terms with that.

“What he did was heartbreaking, and I will never forgive,” Banner added. “My thoughts, and prayers go out to the victim. She and her health should be the upmost priority.”

Wheeler is listed at 6-7 and 312 pounds, while the victim is reportedly 5-9 and 145 pounds.

He went undrafted in 2017 before signing with the New York Giants and playing two seasons for them, with 19 starts in 27 appearances.

The Seahawks signed Wheeler to their practice squad in October 2019 and promoted him to their active roster in January 2020. In between stints back on Seattle’s practice squad this season, he suited up for five games (per Pro Football Reference).