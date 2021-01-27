“It was a bust by me or something and I got so angry,” McKissic said. “She was just like, ‘Pull it together, man. Let’s go.’ We came out and won the game, and I appreciated her for that.”

McKissic had a career year in Washington, totaling the second-most catches (80) and receiving yards (589) among all NFL running backs and becoming an integral part of the team’s future at the position. But his success, he says, was due in part to the work of King, who was promoted this week from intern to full-time assistant running backs coach in Washington.

King is the first Black woman to hold a full-time coaching job in the NFL and one of only two full-time position coaches in the league currently, along with Tampa Bay assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.

“I didn’t have anyone that looked anything like me working,” she said Wednesday in a video news conference with reporters. “To be able to see that I think is big. I think it’s super cool to be a part of this and just keep doing a good job.”

To McKissic, King is simply “coach.”

“I always thought she was already the assistant coach,” he said. “She played a pretty good role in my success. ... She helped me take that next step. It was just the little things like giving me a pregame workout, things that she did with [Christian] McCaffrey in the past in Carolina. She was able to bring that to Washington and push me in those types of ways.”

Before games, King took the field with McKissic, practicing handoffs and throwing him passes from nearly every angle imaginable to get his eyes and body in-sync to catch balls that fell low or came in high.

Before practices, the two would be on the field again, running drills she had stored in her memory bank.

“Every time I said I was going to do something, she was out there,” McKissic said. “She would be out there 15 minutes early and we’d push each other like, ‘Hey, I’m out here. Where you at?’ Whenever I would be like, ‘Coach King, I need you,’ there was never a holdup. It was like, ‘Let’s get it.’ That’s the type of stuff players need to push me.”

In Ashburn, King is just another assistant coach on a young team looking to build on last season’s division title. Yet she’s also a trailblazer for women in coaching and women in football — something not even she envisioned six years ago when she was an assistant basketball coach at Greensboro College. She had a good job. A job she knew well. A job that was comfortable, having coached and played the sport for years.

That changed in 2016.

“I didn’t really think about coaching football at a super high level until I started seeing Katie Sowers get an opportunity, in Atlanta at the time,” King said. “That’s when a lightbulb kind of went off for me and I started making my way.”

Sowers, an offensive assistant for the 49ers the last four years, was first hired as a seasonal intern for the Falcons, becoming the second woman, after former Arizona Cardinals intern Jenn Welter, to coach in any capacity in the NFL.

Sowers, like King, played tackle football for years in the Women’s Football Alliance. And she, like King, grew up without an example to watch, another woman on the sidelines to lay the path for others aspiring to coach in the NFL.

“I think it’s so important just to open up the entire pool of applicants when you have a position,” King said. “So far, historically in football, it’s only essentially 50 percent of the pool. No women are ever considered. I think for future female coaches coming up, this kind of gets their foot in the door. It’s up to us to do a good job.

“I always say: ‘You’re not just going to get here. You have to put the work in. You’ve got to know what you’re doing.’ That’s one thing I love about the other [women] coaches in the league right now. I feel like we’re all where we’re supposed to be. It’s not like we’re here for any other reason. It’s not for publicity. We’re here to work to make teams better.”

King’s start in the NFL came in 2018, but her athletic and coaching accomplishments began well before that. Before the NFL, King was a standout basketball and softball player at Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C. who finished her career as the school’s third all-time leading scorer (1,601 points) on the hardwood, and with a .332 slugging percentage and .307 on-base percentage on the diamond.

She switched to the sidelines after graduating and helped lead Greensboro College’s women’s basketball team to five conference titles during her 10-year run as an assistant coach — while doubling as a seven-time all-American quarterback and receiver for the Carolina Phoenix of the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) from 2006-17.

From 2018-19, King led the Johnson & Wales women’s basketball team to a national championship, was named the United States Collegiate Athletic Association's coach of the year, interned twice with the Panthers, was an assistant coach in the now-disbanded Alliance of American Football, was also an assistant football coach at Dartmouth and played both receiver and safety for the WFA’s D.C. Divas.

“I thought I was going for two days for a rookie minicamp [in Carolina] and ended up being there for four months,” she said. “I think after I kept getting called back, the first time I got called back after the rookie minicamp, that’s when I really saw that I could do this, because I’m here. It’s up to me now to see what I’m going to do with this opportunity.”

When Rivera was hired by Washington in 2020, he brought King with him as a full-time intern assisting running backs coach Randy Jordan. King arrived with two years of experience in the offense, from her internships in Carolina.

“First of all, she knows the game,” Jordan said. “ … When we first started, I leaned on her a lot in terms of the terminology and the different things.”

That experience prepared her for a significant role on the sidelines, as the team welcomed a new group of backs led by McKissic and rookie Antonio Gibson. And her work since made it apparent she was due for even more.