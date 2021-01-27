The first was for veteran catcher Welington Castillo, who signed back with the Nationals in December. The second was for Blake Swihart, who received a contract and invite to spring training Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. Castillo, 33, opted out of 2020 with coronavirus concerns, and was last seen as a light-hitting backup for the Chicago White Sox in 2019. And Swihart, 28, was released by the Texas Rangers in August and hasn’t been a regular since 2018. He was, however, once a top prospect for the Boston Red Sox, thus making him a lightly intriguing add.

Washington paired Gomes with Kurt Suzuki in the past two seasons, often arguing that the combo equaled all-star production at the plate. Castillo or Swihart do not fit neatly into that inexact formula. But the catcher market is shrinking fast, and the Nationals have three weeks before the scheduled start of camp in West Palm Beach, Fla.

J.T. Realmuto, the league’s best catcher, signed a five-year, $115.5 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Jason Castro, Austin Romine, Curt Casali and Wilson Ramos, who all seem closer to what the Nationals are looking for, recently signed low-cost, short-year deals with other teams. And Suzuki, 37, landed with the Los Angeles Angels on a one-year, $1.5 million deal in mid-January.

That leaves Yadier Molina, Tyler Flowers, René Rivera, Tony Wolters, Alex Avila, Robinson Chirinos, Josh Phegley, Matt Wieters and Jeff Mathis as the remaining free agent catchers, as listed by MLB Trade Rumors. Wilson Contreras is an intriguing trade possibility, in part because of how the Chicago Cubs have shipped out players this offseason. For now, though, the Nationals are working with an odd mix of Gomes, Barrera, Castillo, Swihart and Raudy Ready, who was removed from the 40-man roster in October and outrighted to the minors.

In December, Manager Dave Martinez told reporters that he wanted Gomes to catch between 100 and 110 games. That indicated an intent to find a reliable veteran backup, which is still available in Flowers, Avila and Wolters, among others. Barrera, 26, has just two major league appearances and was suspended for all of 2020 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Castillo would have to impress enough in spring training to earn a coveted 40-man roster spot. And so would Swihart, who’s been cut down by foot and ankle injuries throughout his five-year career.

