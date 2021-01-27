The death of Smith, who was 48, stunned Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr and New Orleans Pelicans Coach Stan Van Gundy, both of whom had worked with Smith at Turner Sports.

AD

“I just heard the news about Sekou Smith, and I am just devastated,” Kerr told reporters. “I know I speak for our entire organization, just crushing news today. Sekou has been a part of the NBA family for a long time.”

AD

The word “family” was repeatedly stressed. “It just hit hard,” Van Gundy said, adding that he had learned of Smith’s death just before practice. “I think for all of us, this covid thing has been painful, to say the least. But when you lose somebody that you know, and that you admire and respect and who is young — I mean, he might not be young by some of your guys’ standards, but young by my standards — it’s just really, really hard.

“This thing is so scary and has brought so much grief to so many people. … Today is one those days. There’s a lot of people in Atlanta today grieving a great man in Sekou.”

Smith, a native of Grand Rapids, Mich., studied at Jackson State University and began his career at the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Miss. He later covered the Indiana Pacers for the Indianapolis Star and the Atlanta Hawks for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He moved to Turner Sports in 2009, analyzing games for NBA TV, writing for NBA.com and hosting the Hang Time podcast and blog. He also appeared regularly on NBA TV’s studio shows “Game Time” and “The Beat.”

AD

AD

He is survived by his wife, Heather, and their three children, Gabriel, Rielly and Cameron.

NBA stars past and present had grown to know him over the years. Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns praised Smith’s compassion and Dwyane Wade noted “we lost a good one.”

“Man today just got a little heavier,” he tweeted. “[M]y condolences to Sekou’s wife, family, friends, and extended NBA family. What a kind and compassionate man we just lost.”

“I’ve never had anything but positive interactions and conversations with Sekou Smith,” Wade recalled. “Our prayers go out to the Smith family. We lost a good one. Rest In Heaven”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver praised Smith’s love of the game. “Sekou was one of the most affable and dedicated reporters in the NBA and a terrific friend to so many across the league,” Silver said in a statement. “He covered the game for more than two decades, including the past 11 years with Turner Sports, where he showed his full range of skills as an engaging television analyst, podcast host and writer. Sekou’s love of basketball was clear to everyone who knew him and it always shined through in his work.”

AD

AD

Smith influenced his colleagues, too, and often mentored young reporters, including as a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. “Sekou Smith was one of the first NABJ-ers to take me under his wing and make me feel like I belonged,” ESPN’s Malika Andrews wrote. “He pushed to bring the best out of young reporters, was a fierce advocate of diversity in journalism — and did it with a smile on his face. A pro. Our friend. He is missed.”

Michael Lee, who has covered the Washington Wizards and the NBA for The Washington Post, remembered that Smith was never at a loss for a quip and called him “the funniest, coolest, sh**-talkingest brother I was ever fortunate enough to know. A sincere, genuine, all-around great dude. One of those people who made you feel better just being around him. To say I’m devastated doesn’t do justice to how I’m feeling today.

“This loss hits hard. I like to think I’m cool with a lot of people in the business but I’d only call a handful my brother. Sekou was a brother. I sent him a checking-in text 2 weeks ago, just to see how he was doing in all the madness. I never heard back & never will. I’m hurting.”

AD

AD

Chris Haynes, a Yahoo and TNT reporter, shared video of a leisurely bike ride during their time in the NBA’s bubble last season in Florida. “What I’d give for one more bike ride in the bubble with you brother,” he wrote. Along with @THE_Morgann @MarcJSpears and John Scott, we bonded like never before. @SekouSmithNBA fell a few times, but he got up and kept riding. Now he’s riding up high. Rest easy big brother. Love you.”

“Thank you for your brotherly friendship, humor, honesty and compassion,” Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated, tweeted. “Glad we had a chance to tell each other we loved each other three weeks ago. You were a gift to this Earth as a friend, father and a man Sekou Smith. Rest In Peace to my brother. Prayers to your wife & family”

Remembrances were deeply personal and the word “kind” was repeatedly mentioned by his peers. “Sekou Smith was the very best of us. Smart. Funny. Unflinching. Full of good,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski recalled. “A lot of days and nights on the road with him — Bubble, Finals, Olympics, wherever — and always this: Photos of his kids playing ball, or graduating, or leaving for college. Godspeed, my friend.”