The 5-foot-11 Clark was an all-defensive team selection the past two seasons and averaged a career-high 10 points per game in 2020 to go along with 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals. She also posted career-highs with a field goal percentage of 55.8 and a 52.2 three-point percentage.

Storm teammate Jewell Loyd previously called Clark the “heart and soul” of the team during the 2020 Finals.

“Numbers don’t lie: She’s defensive player of the year,” Loyd said, according to the New York Times. “Knowing what she can do every night and what she has been doing every night, it’s remarkable.”

Gary Kloppenburg, who coached the team in 2020, added, “She’s just one of those players, whoever her assignment is, she’s going to take some things away and make them really work for everything they get.”

Clark was drafted in the second round of the 2010 draft but didn’t make a WNBA roster until she caught on with the Storm in 2012. The Denver native became a full-time starter in 2015 and has started all but five games that she has played since.

Clark appears to be the replacement for Powers, who seemed to be settled on returning to Washington earlier in the offseason. The 5-9 five-year veteran was in the midst of a career year, averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals before a hamstring injury sent her home from the bubble in Bradenton, Fla.

She took full advantage of the extra opportunities presented by the team not having Elena Delle Donne, Tina Charles, Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders because of opt-outs. Powers was even involved in shooting some promotional videos during the offseason, but something clearly changed and she decided to take advantage of her free agency options.

Tianna Hawkins and 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman are also free agents from the Mystics roster.