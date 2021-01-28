“We look forward to a return to play as soon as it is deemed safe,” DCSAA Executive Director Clark Ray said in a news release. “We know the positive impact that athletics have on our student-athletes and will do everything we can to resume play under safe conditions.”

If the public-health emergency is lifted, D.C. private schools can play fall or winter sports if their respective leagues, such as the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, end up holding them.

Otherwise, high schools in the District will go three consecutive seasons without finishing, after last year’s spring schedule was halted in March. Wilson Athletic Director Mitch Gore said Thursday that the hope is to see games played this spring because of the lost 2020 season, and he noted that playing outdoors might be more feasible (the DCSAA’s spring sports are baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and cheerleading).

“Everyone knows that this started last year with the cancellation of the spring season,” St. John’s track and field coach Desmond Dunham said. “I think it’s only fair that the focus now is to try not to have a second year in a row of a canceled season.”

Dunham is in the unenviable position of managing a team of athletes whose isolation period is nearing one year. His team tries to adhere to a core principle each year, and this year he has taught his athletes about the Stockdale paradox, named after a former prisoner of war. The lesson advocates for maintaining hope in difficult situations but also confronting reality.

“We want to have control over everything,” Dunham said. “This is one of the first times that no one really has any control.

“The sport and the season has always been a vehicle to help our student-athletes become better people, so now there’s a chance that you can take some of those tools from being a student-athlete over all these years and put it to real-life challenges,” Dunham said. “I’m really happy with the way a lot of our student-athletes have responded. We just have our fingers crossed that in the next two to three months we see a major shift in this pandemic.”

Coaches in all sports have tried to stay in touch with players as much as possible. Some teams have met on Zoom or kept up virtual workout schedules. If local regulations allow, they’ll be set to reconvene almost exactly one year after the pandemic first affected their routine.