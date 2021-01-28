The roster, though, remained largely stagnant while the coaching hunt played out.

Besides Odoi-Atsem, a part-time starter, United reached new deals with second-string goalkeeper Chris Seitz and defensive midfielder Felipe Martins, who is rehabbing an ACL injury and won’t return until summer.

AD

It traded with Columbus for a third-string keeper, Jon Kempin, who will replace free agent Earl Edwards Jr. It selected a reserve forward, Adrien Perez, in the reentry draft and signed academy defender Jacob Greene, 17, to a homegrown contract.

AD

In the college draft, United had two of the first five selections, claiming players who could provide first-team depth this year (Clemson’s Kamarni Smith and Wake Forest’s Michael DeShields) while gaining experience with second-division Loudoun United. Neither is under contract yet.

In terms of adding pop to the roster, United has remained quiet. For the most part, this is the same team that finished 5-12-6 last season and missed the playoffs.

AD

D.C. was a fringe contender for Germany’s Mesut Özil, the ultraexpensive Arsenal midfielder who ended up signing with Turkish club Fenerbahce. (Had United struck a deal, Ozil would not have arrived until summer.)

United has not tapped into the MLS free agent market, one that saw defenders Matt Besler and A.J. DeLaGarza and forward Kevin Molino, among others, join new teams.

AD

While several MLS trades have been executed, most notably Alexander Ring by New York City FC to expansion Austin FC and Djordje Mihailovic from Chicago to Montreal, United has so far dismissed that route.

United’s inactivity is due, in large part, to the coaching search. It’s prudent, of course, to have someone in place before guaranteeing contracts to potential starters who might not fit into a coach’s plans.

AD

With Losada signed, the roster should begin to take shape soon.

“We had a pretty idea after the interview process of his short list of positions that we’ll be focusing on,” General Manager Dave Kasper said. “That’s something we will now address. It was important for us to wait until we finalize the coach until we really dig in deep and address the player personnel.”

United’s brass will address needs through long-distance communication. Until Losada receives a work visa, a process that could take another several weeks, he will remain in Belgium, where he was a star playmaker for Beerschot before coaching the Antwerp club for 15 months.

AD

In interviews with reporters last week, Losada was reticent about sharing his wish list or thoughts on what positions needed upgrading. To get up to speed, he said he has been watching United’s 2020 matches. Through Zoom calls, he has introduced himself to the players.

AD

Understanding how MLS works is also part of the learning curve. Unlike most soccer clubs around the world, MLS teams must adhere to a salary cap and abide by other rules that puzzle newcomers.

“I count on the club to help me with that, to help me know as quickly as possible all the regulations and policy,” Losada said. “I am ready to learn. I am really motivated.”

Byzantine rules notwithstanding, Losada and United will have the flexibility to sign players before training camp is slated to open Feb. 22 — a month later than usual because of the pandemic and labor negotiations between the league and players’ association.

AD

With Odoi-Atsem’s signing, United has 23 players under contract. The league maximum is 30. D.C. ended last season with 26. The MLS Cup finalists, Seattle and Columbus, finished with 28 and 27, respectively.

AD

Salary cap details and other financial information are confidential, so it’s difficult to know how much room United has retained. It’s also unclear how much allocation money is available; that reserve falls outside MLS salary limits.

United’s designated player situation is known: One of the three high-end slots remains open. Teams are not required to fill the third, but most did last season.

United’s DPs are Paul Arriola and Edison Flores, neither of whom were factors last year. Arriola, a U.S. national team winger, tore an ACL in preseason and did not play until the regular season finale. Flores, a Peruvian national team midfielder, struggled to adapt to his new club and league.

AD

AD

Arriola is United’s most important player, but he might leave for Swansea City on a short-term loan that could turn into a permanent transfer this summer. Swansea, pushing for promotion to the English Premier League, has until Monday night to reach a deal with United.

If he were to go on loan and return to United in May, Arriola would miss only about six weeks of the MLS season, which is slated to start April 3-4.

United is deep on the wings, but the long-term loss of Arriola’s energy, speed and leadership would be costly.

Meantime, the club is in the market for a center forward, a position that yielded seven goals from three players last year. In terms of targets, Losada is well-connected in not only Belgium but in Argentina and throughout Europe.