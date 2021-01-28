“I’m going to get the covid vaccine shot — it will keep me safe, keep my family safe and keep other people safe,” Popovich, who has led San Antonio to five NBA championships since 1999, says in the video. “Wearing masks is important, and to get the vaccine does give you an added level of assurance.”

“Science-wise, it’s a no-brainer,” he adds. “It’s the right thing to do so we can all get on track again. Let’s do this together.”

Popovich’s age puts him in one of the priority groups for the vaccine listed by the Centers for Disease Control, just behind health care personnel, long-term care facility residents, front-line essential workers and people aged 75 years and older. Eligible recipients of the vaccine in the state of Texas include people at least 65 years old, or people at least 16 years old who have a chronic medical condition.

On Monday, the Spurs became the 24th NBA team — and 21st in the past three weeks — to have a game postponed this season because of the pandemic. That came a day after they faced the Washington Wizards, who had been idle for 12 days after an outbreak caused the postponements of their previous six games.

As the league attempts to make its way through a 72-game schedule, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last week that vaccinating players was “something we’re particularly focused on.” But the NBA’s top medical official, Leroy Sims, told The Undefeated, “We’re not jumping the line.”

“We understand that the vaccine is rolling out in such a way that you’re trying to get to the people who are most at risk or most vulnerable first,” Sims added. “That includes front-line workers like myself working in the [emergency room], because we’re around so many people who could have the virus. It includes people who are elderly, living in congregate settings, like nursing homes, or people who have chronic medical conditions. … We recognize that our basketball players are young and healthy, so they will get vaccinated or have the opportunity to get vaccinated when it’s their turn.”

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 73, also filmed a PSA this month for NBA Cares in which he is shown getting a vaccine shot.

“Because of the covid-19 virus, we’ve had to find new ways to be together, we’ve had to find new ways to communicate, we’ve had to find new ways to play and we have to find new ways to keep each other safe,” Abdul-Jabbar tells the camera.

“For myself and my family, I am going to take the covid-19 vaccine,” adds the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. “To learn more about the vaccines, go to CDC.gov. Let’s do this together.”

The NBA’s oldest head coach, Popovich has praised the league’s handling of the pandemic since last summer’s successful bubble at Disney World.