The NFL Hall of Famer tested positive Saturday, according to TMZ. He appeared remotely the next day, as he often did during the season, on the “Fox NFL Sunday” show, which is broadcast from Los Angeles.
“GMA” co-host George Stephanopoulos said Strahan, 49, is “feeling well and looking forward to being back here shortly.” He added that the co-hosts and crew were following CDC guidelines and had been cleared to work. In April, Stephanopoulos tested positive for antibodies and “cleared the virus after weeks without symptoms,” he tweeted at the time.
Strahan has been a “GMA” co-host since 2016 after a run co-hosting “Live! With Kelly & Michael.” He retired from the New York Giants in 2007 after a 15-year career with the team. His NFL services have ended for the season with CBS broadcasting the Super Bowl Feb. 7.