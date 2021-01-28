That’s right, a guy nicknamed “Scooter” thinks he could win a race against someone nicknamed “Cheetah.” Hill, who certainly has gained far greater renown for his in-game speed than Miller has, gave the latter a nice pat on the head for his moxie, in a way that strongly suggested the Chiefs’ star did not feel his status threatened in any way.

After roasting Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King for a stunning, 39-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the first half of Sunday’s NFC championship game, Miller made his comments Wednesday on the “Dan Patrick Show.”

Asked how he would fare while “lined up” next to Hill, Miller replied, “Oh, I’m taking me every day of the week. I’ll take me over anybody.”

The second-year player went on to praise Hill as a “super quick, unbelievable talent,” but he asserted, “If we’re talking about a race, I’ve got all the confidence in myself going up against anybody.”

Miller’s comments suggested that he thought Hill might have more ability to make defenders miss but that he would win a straight-line race. We’ll probably never see that hypothesis tested — particularly after Hill claimed recently that he was “retired from racing” — but we do have at least one point of comparison.

That would be their respective times in the 40-yard dash, much-maligned in certain quarters for gauging football players’ straight-line speed rather than how well they actually, you know, play football. However, since in this instance we are actually considering straight-line speed, it’s worth noting that Miller reportedly ran a 4.39 at his 2019 Pro Day at Bowling Green, whereas Hill was timed at 4.29 during his Pro Day at South Alabama in 2016.

Unfortunately, neither player participated at the NFL’s annual draft combine, where their 40 times could have been regarded as the most official. Current NFL players who put up the fastest times at the combine include: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (a record time of 4.22 seconds in 2017), Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (4.27 in 2013) and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (4.27 in 2020).

Any one of those players might have something to say about Miller’s affirmation Wednesday of a suggestion that he considered himself the “fastest guy in the NFL.” At the same time, Hill is also looking up at some other players when it comes to who ran the fastest this season with the ball in his hands during an actual game.

That information has been helpfully provided by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, which takes advantage of the fact that radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags are installed in players’ shoulder pads, allowing for precise tracking of their on-field movements.

For the 2020 season, the player who recorded the best two times was San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who posted top speeds of 23.09 mph and 22.73 mph. Hill posted the fifth-best speed this season when he reached 21.91 mph on a touchdown catch against the Miami Dolphins, while Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (22.11) and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (22.05) were at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Miller, for what it’s worth, was nowhere to be found in the NFL’s listed top 20. That said, he has put his speed to good use in going from a sixth-round pick in 2019, out of a non-Power Five program, to a valuable member of a Tampa Bay wide receiver corps that also features Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. Miller had 33 catches for 501 yards and three touchdowns this season, and he has tacked on four catches for 80 yards and a score over three postseason games.

Of course, Hill went for at least 75 yards and a score seven times this season, including a game against the Bucs in which he erupted for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter. For the season, he had 87 catches for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns, and he has gone over 100 yards in each of his two playoff games.

So perhaps Hill is not particularly concerned with whether he or Miller would win a foot race, considering that only one of them can make a strong case as the league’s most dangerous wide receiver. Hill sure didn’t sound perturbed when he replied to a tweet of Miller’s comments with, “Hell of a player good for him.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t jumping to take the bait, either. Apprised of Miller’s high self-opinion, Mahomes told Dan Patrick, “Man, that’s an interesting take. You’ve got to have confidence though, I’ll give him that.”

Miller “is a fast dude” and a “great receiver,” Mahomes added. “But I like my guy.”