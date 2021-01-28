However, 64 percent of adults said they would not attend a party, and 11 percent were uncertain. The poll of 1,522 adults was conducted Jan. 22-25 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Among those who said they were avid sports fans, the share who said they would gather with members outside their households for the game increased to 40 percent.

AD

Although it appears that the number of positive tests in the United States is trending downward and vaccinations have begun, public health officials warn that it remains critical to severely limit or avoid altogether indoor gatherings with people outside a household, wear masks and practice social distancing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise that gatherings be held outdoors, with social distancing and mask-wearing observed.

AD

Attendance at Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium will be affected, too. The NFL completed a plan, in consultation with public health authorities, to allow around 22,000 fans to attend, with 14,500 ticket buyers and about 7,500 vaccinated health-care workers who will be guests of the league in the 65,000-seat stadium.

Fans are to be seated mostly in pods of two or four people, with some six-person pods. Each pod will have three empty seats on each side, with no one sitting directly in front or behind. The plan is that, for each pod of non-vaccinated fans, a group of vaccinated health-care workers would be seated in the row behind, staggered to the side, throughout the stadium.

AD