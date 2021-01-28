The Texans, to this point, have shown no desire to accommodate Watson’s wish to be traded. He is said to be displeased that the team offered to allow him to have input into its organizational overhaul this offseason then didn’t follow through. The Texans hired Nick Caserio, a longtime front-office executive for the New England Patriots, as their general manager early this month.

Caserio and Culley replace Bill O’Brien, who was fired by the Texans in October as their GM and head coach. Culley reportedly plans to retain Tim Kelly as the team’s offensive coordinator, and Culley, Kelly and Caserio apparently will attempt to convince Watson to drop his trade request.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract and therefore would have to approve any deal. The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets have been mentioned among the possibilities, although Watson is reported to prefer the Jets. He signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans in September.

Watson, 25, is one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks and could command a hefty return if the Texans do trade him. Some within the sport believe it could take a trio of first-round draft picks. Watson has been selected to three Pro Bowls in his four NFL seasons, while throwing for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns. He threw for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns this season and was the NFL’s second-rated passer, behind only Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and just ahead of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

The formal trade request by Watson puts at least two prominent NFL quarterbacks potentially on the market this offseason. The Detroit Lions agreed to explore trade possibilities for quarterback Matthew Stafford as part of discussions with Stafford about his desire to leave the organization. The Lions, like the Texans, have a new head coach and general manager, having hired Brad Holmes as their GM and Dan Campbell as their coach.

The Philadelphia Eagles must decide whether to consider trade options for quarterback Carson Wentz. He was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts late in the season by former coach Doug Pederson. But Nick Sirianni, the team’s new coach, might attempt to make things work with Wentz so that he can remain in Philadelphia.