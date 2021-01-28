Only family members of players and coaches are permitted to attend the game at Cassell Coliseum, where Huff’s brother-in-law is expected to cheer vigorously for the No. 20 Hokies.

“Oh, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Huff, second in the ACC in blocks (2.5 per game), said during a Zoom call with the media. “I know that there won’t be as many fans there, but I know my brother-in-law is probably going to be there, just screaming his head off. We’ll have a good time. Instate rivals are always fun.

AD

AD

“He’s unfortunately a Tech fan. We don’t hold it against him too much.”

Even though the atmosphere inside the arena figures to be far more subdued than for typical Commonwealth Clash showdowns, the intensity of the rivalry remains just as heated, especially with stakes that go well beyond simple bragging rights, players on both sides indicated.

The Cavaliers (11-2, 7-0) enter winners of seven in a row and in sole possession of first place in the ACC as the only school without a conference loss. But Virginia has just one win against a ranked opponent this season, beating then-No. 12 Clemson, 85-50, Jan. 16.

The Tigers since have dropped out of the rankings, receiving eight votes in the most recent poll.

AD

Virginia Tech (12-3, 6-2), meantime, has three victories over ranked opponents. Most notably, the Hokies stunned No. 3 Villanova, 81-73, in overtime in a bubble setting in Uncasville, Conn., marking the best nonconference win for any ACC school this season.

AD

A victory over the Cavaliers would provide Virginia Tech the early inside track on the head-to-head tiebreaker, with the date for the second game between the schools to be announced after the first originally scheduled meeting Jan. 2 was postponed when Virginia reported a positive coronavirus test for a staff member.

“I think they’re a hard-nosed, tough team playing good basketball,” Cavaliers Coach Tony Bennett said of the Hokies. “Coach [Mike Young] has done a really great job. I really respect the job coach has done and how they’re defending and how they share the ball.”

The Hokies are coming off their most complete defensive performance of the season in beating Notre Dame, 62-51, Wednesday night in South Bend, Ind. It was the fewest points Virginia Tech has permitted this season, thanks in large to limiting the Fighting Irish to 3 for 18 on three-pointers, including 0 for 6 in the second half.

AD

AD

The victory was all the more convincing given it came without starting guard Tyrece Radford. The Hokies’ second leading scorer (11.1) and rebounder (6.3) has been suspended indefinitely following an arrest Sunday on charges of driving while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.

The third-year sophomore is scheduled for arraignment Feb. 9 in Montgomery County (Va.) General District Court, Radford’s attorney, Jimmy Turk, told the Roanoke Times. Radford faces up to 12 months in jail and a maximum fine of $2,500 for each of the Class 1 misdemeanor counts.

“We’ve just got to roll with the punches,” said Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma, who had 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks against the Fighting Irish. “Things happen, and we’ve just got to look to the next.”

AD

Aluma sat out last season per NCAA rules after transferring to Virginia Tech from Wofford, where Young had coached before taking over in Blacksburg in 2019-20. Still, the redshirt junior became well aware of the magnitude of the rivalry despite not participating on the court.

AD

Last season’s game at Cassell Coliseum, for instance, became one of the more memorable when Virginia’s Kihei Clark sank a three-pointer with 2.6 seconds left to send the Cavaliers to a 56-53 triumph Feb. 26 in front of a sellout crowd.

The Cavaliers’ lineup has a significantly different look this time, apart from Clark and Huff. New additions include Sam Hauser, who leads Virginia in scoring (15 points per game) and rebounding (7.4), and Trey Murphy III, the Cavaliers’ leader in three-point shooting percentage (49.2).

AD

Also playing a major role this season is freshman guard Reece Beekman, whose 22 steals are by far the most on the Cavaliers. He’s also tied for sixth in the ACC.

Virginia, which most recently defeated Syracuse, 81-58, Monday night, has won four in a row against the Hokies and seven of nine in the series that dates from 1915.

AD

“Well I was curious on Monday to see them against Syracuse because obviously we played Syracuse on Saturday,” Young said. “I wish I hadn’t watched that one. The Cavaliers looked good, making shots, really making shots, and still as stingy defensively as ever.