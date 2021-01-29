The Big Ten reaches out to the television network that planned to broadcast the game, and athletic department staff members communicate with their peers at the opposing institution. Once the conference formalizes the postponement, rescheduling plans begin. After months of poring over the 140-game puzzle complicated by the pandemic, Kenny thinks for a brief moment: “How are we going to get to 140 with this news?” He clears a few items from his to-do list and opens the Excel file with the schedule that’s color-coded based on location and television network.

“Once you actually put your mouse in the spreadsheet, and you start to move some things around,” Kenny said, “it starts to open up some pathways where you get the confidence back that you can try to get as close to that 140 as you can.”

It’s complicated and requires collaboration — but possible with enough foresight and expertise. Consider the Big Ten’s rescheduling effort this week: Penn State’s men’s team missed a game earlier this month against Michigan, so the league needed a new date for that contest. The conference landed on this past Wednesday. For the change to work, Wisconsin’s game at Penn State, initially rescheduled for Wednesday, moved for a second time, swapping spots with the Badgers’ game at Maryland, previously planned for Saturday. Penn State was flexible because it had an opening Saturday, when the team would have played Nebraska, which has yet to return from its weeks-long hiatus. Problem solved.

But then Michigan’s athletic department paused all sports, so the game for which the conference had found a new date couldn’t go on. The Big Ten scrambled again, sending the Nittany Lions to Ohio State on Wednesday instead, because they had also missed that game during their coronavirus-prompted break. By the end of all that shuffling, which involved five teams, the conference had successfully rescheduled and played another previously postponed matchup.

The coronavirus has injected chaos into nearly every sports schedule. In the Big Ten, 16 men’s basketball games have been postponed. Two have already been made up, and another two have a date scheduled. The other 12 are waiting for the best solution, which requires careful tinkering and adaptability. On the women’s side, 21 Big Ten games have been postponed. Other conferences are facing similar challenges, just as college football did this fall.

“You don't know who's going to shut down or what's going to happen,” Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon said. “We tell our guys that all the time: It's fluid. … You get your covid test every day and you try to handle that day and see what's thrown at you.”

Among the Big Ten men’s teams, a few programs have prompted the brunt of the disruption. Penn State postponed four straight games in early January. Michigan sports are paused through at least Feb. 7, following a mandate from the state health department aimed to curb the spread of a more transmissible variant of the virus. The Nebraska men’s team has missed five straight games. Michigan State returned to play Thursday evening after postponing three straight matchups. Each time, the team’s previously scheduled opponents wade through the uncertainty, too.

“There are going to be adjustments like this,” said Indiana Coach Archie Miller, whose schedule was affected by the pauses at Michigan State and Michigan. “This will go all the way through whenever the NCAA tournament ends. We’re going to be dealing with a lot of this.”

Rescheduling games can be difficult — as evident by the effort to find a new date for just one. With fall sports pushed to the spring, basketball teams may share a venue with gymnastics, wrestling and volleyball. Even during a typical year, the Big Ten must solve the scheduling puzzle in collaboration with its television partners while aiming to accommodate what Kenny said they call “coaches’ principles” — non-contractual preferences such as the time between games and the effort to avoid more than two consecutive home or road games.

This season, the conference keeps a running list of the games that need a new date. The schedule spreadsheet helps visualize possible solutions. The Big Ten might work through multiple plans before presenting the idea to the two programs to see if they’re on board. The conference built breaks into the schedules during which teams do not play from Monday to Friday. That eases the rescheduling process if those line up between two programs looking for a new date to play. But the Big Ten hasn’t rushed to peg a game to a date, even if there’s one available, because another option may arise depending on future postponements.

Some changes that might not have been considered during a normal year could become solutions this season. Kenny said that the coaches, administrators, officials and television partners trust the conference isn’t trying to disadvantage any particular team en route to responsibly playing the maximum number of games.

Kenny said having two teams play games on back-to-back days is “one of those on-the-table contingencies” that the conference could employ if both schools agree. Adjusting to the extent that a team may twice play an opponent that it had previously been scheduled to play only once hasn’t been formally discussed, Kenny said, but it’s not impossible if the schools are comfortable with a change.

“When we get deeper into February,” Kenny said, “there is going to be less opportunity for letting perfect get in the way of good.”

Every men’s team has been affected by changes so far, but only three programs have more than two unscheduled games — Nebraska (six), Michigan (four) and Michigan State (three). Two teams, Ohio State and Rutgers, are cruising through their schedules without any outstanding games waiting to be played on a new date.

Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo recently said he joked with his team about how much they’d love a busy schedule — “no Izzo and no practices,” he called it, and his players laughed and cheered. Izzo told them: “There will be no whistleblowing in the auxiliary gym. We’ll be in a hotel, playing a game, flying to the next place. It’ll be an NBA schedule.”

Each game could alter a team’s season. Perhaps an 8-11 Big Ten squad misses the NCAA tournament, but a 9-11 team with an additional quality win suddenly has a worthy résumé. The prevailing goal through the chaos is to safely get as many teams to 20 conference games as possible, because before the season began, Kenny said, that’s what the Big Ten heard from everyone involved in the operation: They want to play, and they’re ready to adjust.