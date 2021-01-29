The Clark signing seemed to be in response to Mystics forward Aerial Powers not signing a Washington offer sheet. The organization had believed Powers intended to return as she had even shot promotional videos during the offseason, but she tweeted her plans to join the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday. Powers was coming off a career year where she averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals before a hamstring injury sent her home from the bubble in Bradenton, Fla. She was a key piece to the 2019 championship team and, at 27 years old, was expected to be a foundational piece even beyond the current title-contending window.

That early movement may have taken attention way from the Meesseman situation, but she remains a valued piece on a championship roster and is in line for a nice payday. The last 12 months were a bit choppy for Meesseman as expectations, fair or not, were for her to flourish after being named Finals MVP and with Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud, Tina Charles and LaToya Sanders all opting out of the 2020 season. The assumption was that Meesseman would be the No. 1 option after averaging 19.3 points in the 2019 playoffs, but that never quite materialized and her 13 points per game were her fewest since the 2015 season. Meesseman’s 45.4 field goal percentage was the lowest since her rookie year, and her 28.9 three-point percentage was the lowest of her career, not including her first two seasons when she was a combined 0 for 4. She did flourish as a playmaker, though, and her 4.5 assists per game were a career high.

Meesseman was unsure of what the future would bring and said she had “no idea” of how things would play out after the season ended. She declined to be interviewed for this story through her agent.

“It was a hard season, something that doesn’t happen a lot for me ,” Meesseman said in September. “So it was good for me to see what happens in difficult situations. I learned more about myself. … I’m just going to appreciate everything more.”

The WNBA offseason has been better for Meesseman as she was named Belgian basketball Sportswoman of the Year and her team, the Belgian Cats, were named team of the year. However, she did test positive for coronavirus and was shelved for a stretch of that season.

Meeseeman’s affinity for playing for her home country is what makes her WNBA contract negotiation tricky. She is expected to play in the Eurobasket competition from June 17-27 and also in the Olympics from July 23 to Aug. 8. Eurobasket practices before the competition could require Meesseman to be away for periods of the season. The ideal scenario for the Mystics would be for Meesseman to agree to return, but wait to sign a deal until she could be with the team full time. That would free up cap space and allow the team to use that financial flexibility in other ways and possibly sign another player. Meesseman, however, would have to be willing and decline offers from other teams that may be ready to give her a raise starting Feb. 1 and deal with any upcoming absences.

Outside of Meesseman, valued veteran forward Tianna Hawkins and former No. 2 overall pick Alaina Coates are also free agents. Charles is also a free agent, but she has said she plans to re-sign after the Mystics traded for her last offseason.

The Mystics are in full win-now mode with Delle Donne, Charles, Clark, Leilani Mitchell, Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen. Cloud and Sanders have expired contracts, but the team retains exclusive negotiating rights and both are expected to be back. The championship window is expected to span several seasons despite 2020 being a wash without four expected starters. The Mystics still managed to rally after losing 12 of 13 games in the truncated season and reach the single-elimination first round of the playoffs — a heartbreaking 85-84 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on former Mystic guard Shey Peddy’s buzzer-beating three-pointer.

Free agency should be the most interesting stretch of Washington’s offseason as it doesn’t hold a pick in the 2021 draft. All three were used in the trade to acquire Charles in April, which was another sign of the Mystics trying to maximize their time as title contenders.

“We’ll draw that big target on our back, that’s okay,” Thibault said. “If we have our group, we have a lot of things we can do. … We have a window that’s open to us to win a championship. We did all that getting young players and developing and moving them along. …We went through that process.