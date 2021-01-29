The Hoyas’ five straight losses tie for the second-longest streak under Coach Patrick Ewing.

“It’s been rough,” Ewing said. “It’s been trying being shut down, especially after getting to campus late. Still trying to figure things out. Still trying to become a more cohesive team. So it was definitely rough.”

The Hoyas (3-8, 1-5 Big East) spent the duration of the pause locked in their rooms; players were only allowed to leave to take daily coronavirus tests. Meals were dropped off at their doors, and team meetings were held virtually. The team returned to the practice court Sunday with six days to prepare for its reentry to Big East play.

The plan was to work back into condition slowly to avoid injury. Only forward Collin Holloway (knee) and graduate transfer point guard Jalen Harris, who remains away from the team indefinitely to deal with family issues, are expected to be unavailable Saturday.

Ewing declined to specify whether it was a player who tested positive, though the Big East announced it was Tier 1 personnel, which includes athletes, coaches, trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.

“The only thing I tried to tell them is to get off them dang video games,” Ewing said with a laugh.

Now that the Hoyas are cleared to play, a scheduling nightmare awaits. The team has had six Big East games postponed (against Connecticut, Creighton, DePaul, Providence, Marquette and Xavier), and it has two games scheduled each week from the second week of February through the first week of March. Finding a place to add a few games would be a challenge, let alone six.

Saturday’s game against Providence (9-7, 5-5) is being played as originally scheduled, but the teams’ meeting set for Jan. 16 in Rhode Island still needs to be rescheduled.