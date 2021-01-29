Washington also parted with three scouts, according to people with knowledge of the situation — director of pro personnel/advance coordinator Jeff Scott, national scout Cole Spencer and personnel coordinator/pro scout Brian Zeches — only months away from the draft and free agency.

Smith’s exit caps a bizarre year that began with his promotion to VP and ended with confusion and speculation about his future in Washington. He was not among the six known candidates to interview for Washington’s general manager job, but Eric Stokes, who reports to Smith as director of pro personnel, was.

Smith generated interest from multiple teams and interviewed with the Falcons via video conference, according to people familiar with the matter. Although Coach Ron Rivera remained coy about his plans for Washington’s front office and the future for Smith, Washington said plenty by not trying to block him from interviewing for a lateral move. It’s reasonable to believe that Smith, who had a year left on his contract in Washington, would’ve been let go had another job not come along.

Smith, a longtime scout and son of former NFL executive A.J. Smith, started in Washington as an intern in 2010 and latched on full-time the following season as an area scout.

After six years of scouting, lastly overseeing the Southeast region that produced Washington’s top picks in 2017 (Jonathan Allen) and 2018 (Daron Payne), Smith was promoted to director of college personnel in 2017 and began leading the team’s draft meetings. He was promoted again last January, shortly after Rivera was hired, and oversaw the team’s pro and college scouting efforts.

Scott joined the team in 2012 as a salary cap intern and worked closely with Eric Schaffer, the former senior vice president of football operations. Schaffer left the team last year and Scott was promoted to his current role after serving as director of football strategy/scout.

Like Smith, Spencer joined Washington in 2010 as a scouting intern before signing full-time as an area scout. He was promoted to his role as national scout in 2019. Zeches had been with Washington since 2014 and worked with both the pro and college scouting departments.