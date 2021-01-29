“I kind of feel fine,” Chara said when asked about his emotions heading into the game. “Obviously I knew this would be coming up on the schedule. Just kind of taking it day by day, and I’m looking forward to the game.”

Chara, who signed with the Capitals after Boston offered him a reserve role, has averaged 20:29 of ice time with Washington. The former Bruins captain had a goal — his first with Washington — and an assist in Thursday’s 6-3 win over the New York Islanders.

“I value every teammate I had over the course of 14 years in Boston,” Chara said. “I really appreciate all the friendships and relationships I created over the past 14 years. … The guys that are still there from the beginning, we’re still in touch. It’s been really great to have them.”

Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Chara’s game has improved every outing and he is “showing his true colors both on the ice and off the ice.”

Chara’s contributions have been particularly crucial over the past four games, when the Capitals have been without captain Alex Ovechkin, center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goalie Ilya Samsonov. All four went on the NHL’s covid-19 protocol list last week after Samsonov’s positive coronavirus test.

Coronavirus guidelines have kept the group off the ice. They had not been cleared to play as of Friday afternoon, and their status for Saturday’s game remained uncertain. The Capitals are 3-0-1 without them.

Laviolette said he does not know how quickly those players will return to the lineup after they are cleared. Washington plays Boston again Monday and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

“I’ve never been here before,” Laviolette said. “Oftentimes when players are just injured or they’re on long-term [injured reserve], they’re out on the ice before practice and eventually they might work into a practice and then they might come off long-term IR. So those are typical things that we deal with, but I’m not sure about this case exactly. I think whenever the players come out, they’re available, I’ll have conversations with them, and I’ll figure it out from there.”

The Capitals have been dealing with several other absences. Forward Tom Wilson missed two games after suffering a lower-body injury, but he returned Thursday night. Center Lars Eller, injured in Tuesday’s game against the Islanders, did not play Thursday. He is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and did not skate at the team’s optional practice Friday.

Defenseman Justin Schultz also did not participate in Friday’s session and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He was hit in the face by a puck early in the third period Thursday.

Still, the Capitals have gotten off to a stellar 5-0-3 start.

“We are facing some adversity and some challenges, missing guys due to covid protocols and due to injuries, but there’s also some guys stepping up and playing big roles and filling those spots and playing well,” Chara said. “I’m not surprised by that. I think this team has big potential, and we’re just trying to do our best.”

With Samsonov sidelined, the Capitals have turned to rookie Vitek Vanecek, who has impressed during this four-game stretch. The 25-year-old Czech is 4-0-2 in six starts this season. He spent five years in the minors before getting his shot to make the Capitals’ roster.