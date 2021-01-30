“Yeah, I have my bye week already so I feel pretty rest[ed] and ready to go,” Ovechkin said. “Obviously, I don’t have lots of time to spend on the ice but I did some workouts in my gym and did some running.”

Ovechkin and Orlov had been off the ice for several days, a process that began after goalie Ilya Samsonov tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. Through contact tracing, officials learned that Samsonov had spent time with three teammates — Ovechkin, Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov — in a Pittsburgh hotel room during a road trip at the start of the season. Those gatherings were against the NHL’s guidelines and the league fined the Capitals $100,000.

Local restrictions mandated that Ovechkin, Orlov and Kuznetsov — who were all deemed high-risk close contacts to Samsonov — spend at least 10 days in quarantine.

“It is a situation when rules are rules, right? You can see all the names up there who don’t try to do bad decisions, but if you make mistake, it cost you a couple of games,” Ovechkin said.

The four players have missed four games. Washington is 3-0-1 without them.

“It sucks, obviously,” Ovechkin said. “No one wants to be suspended, no one wants to put yourself in that position. But you know it’s over so you learn from it and move forward.”

Kuznetsov and Samsonov remain on the covid-19 protocol list Saturday. The NHL does not disclose why a player is on the list. A player can land on it if he tests positive for the virus or if he is deemed a high-risk close contact.

Laviolette could not comment any further on either Kuznetsov or Samsonov’s status, other than to say that both were not cleared to play.

A player can be taken off the list for a number of reasons and the timeline for it can fluxuate. That means a player could spend several days out of action or have a lengthy stint away from the team.

Justin Schultz (upper body) is listed as day-to-day and will not play Saturday. He took a puck to the face in Thursday’s game against the New York Islanders and has not practiced since.