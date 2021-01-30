The NFL’s offseason quarterback shuffling began Saturday when the Detroit Lions agreed to trade Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a package of draft picks that includes two first-round choices and a third-round selection.

The move cannot become official until March 17, when NFL free agency opens and trades can be executed. But the Lions had agreed to consider offers for Stafford as part of deliberations that were initiated by him and designed for him to end up with a new team this offseason, and Saturday’s agreement was confirmed by a person familiar with the deal.

The quarterbacks, former No. 1 picks in the draft, will change teams. The Lions also will receive first-round choices in 2022 and 2023 and a third-rounder this year.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated soon.