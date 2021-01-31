Wright, 38, a former running back who is now the league’s youngest and first Black team president, was hired inAugust to oversee Washington’s business operations and help it improve its workplace culture in the wake of sexual-harassment and verbal-abuse allegations by former employees.

“When I did my due diligence in the beginning, what I heard from everybody around the organization was a dogged commitment to creating a culture that did not have that and putting everything in place that was needed to move forward,” he said. “And I haven’t been hindered. Not one bit.”

Wright has hired a diverse cabinet of senior executives on the business side who report to him and are integral to the changes made across the organization. Among them is Julie Donaldson, the team’s senior vice president of media and content who last season became the first woman on Washington’s regular on-air broadcast team.

Head coach Ron Rivera, meanwhile, is leading the culture change within football operations.

The team’s first year under Rivera was packed with as much off-field turmoil as on-field highlights with its name change, ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, its ownership dispute between majority owner Daniel Snyder and three minority shareholders, Rivera’s cancer diagnosis and the recent news that his treatment worked, the comeback of veteran quarterback Alex Smith and the release of young quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and of course the team’s first playoff appearance in five years.

Three weeks into this offseason, Washington made more history when it hired Martin Mayhew as general manager, making Washington the only NFL team with minorities as president, general manager and head coach. It also promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach, making her the first Black woman named as a full-time coaching assistant in the NFL.

“One of the things we’re celebrating is the diverse leadership that we’ve brought in and what this represents at this moment in this time, and people are talking about that substantially,” Wright said. “What we’ve done on the business side, we have turned over 90 percent of my senior business staff, and we’ve brought in women, we’ve brought in people of color, not just for those purposes but because we know if we have a diverse team, we actually get the better outcomes.”

Yet Wright remains acutely aware that biases may linger.

