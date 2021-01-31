At issue, however, was the bounce, which would make it unlikely to have become embedded. Ken Tackett, a rules official, told CBS that because it had been determined that the ball was embedded on a course that had been softened by rain, it did not matter whether it had bounced. As CBS’s Nick Faldo and others pointed out, it seemed unusual for the ball to have become embedded after a bounce and CBS’s Jim Nantz called the whole thing “a bad look.”

“At that point, when you have three players, three caddies and the volunteer’s really close to the golf ball not seeing the ball bounce, then you have to go by what everyone sees and what everyone saw,” Reed said (via the Golf Channel). “When no one has seen that, then the rules official basically say whether it’s free relief or not, and the rules official agreed that the ball has broken the plane and it was relief.”

Reed acknowledged that situation was “unfortunate,” but defended his actions. “At the end of the day when you finish a round and the head rules official comes up to you and has the video and shows everything that went down to the whole group and says that you’ve done this perfectly, you did this the exact right way, the protocols you did were spot on, at that point, you know, I feel great about it,” he told reporters.

He added that “the ball just disappeared. None of us saw it bounce.” The volunteer who was nearby confirmed that to him, he said. “I looked at my group [Will Gordon and Robby Shelton] and said, ‘Guys, she didn’t see it bounce it, either, so I’m going to mark this ball and see if it’s embedded.’"

Brad Fabel, the tour rules official, determined that Reed was allowed relief, so he cleaned the ball and dropped it within a club length. He parred the hole and, with a third-round 70, is tied with Carlos Ortiz for the lead.

“At that point we go with what the rules official said and also with what the volunteers and what we see,” Reed said. “When we’re out there, we can’t see everything and when that happens, you have to go with what the volunteers say and what the rules officials say and when all comes push and shove we felt like we did the right thing and the rules official said we did absolutely perfectly.”

Tackett pointed out that there were a lot of “variables” and added that Reed “did all the things we ask to do of a player. It’s obviously difficult and you get to second-guessing when [seeing the] video.”

Still, it was an unfortunate look, if not, as Nantz said, a bad one for Reid after his past actions. In the 2019 Hero World Challenge, officials found that he had “improved his lie” by dragging his club back while taking practice swings. He was penalized two strokes and the incident followed him onto the course the following week during Presidents Cup play. The taunts from fans in Australia grew so intense that Kessler Karain, his caddie and brother-in-law, got into an altercation with a spectator and was suspended for the final day.

Reed’s commitment to fair play has been questioned at other times, too, including during his college playing days, accusations that he has denied. Video from 2015 in the Bahamas seemed to show Reed placing the club directly behind the ball in a waste area. In 2018 at Bay Hill, he tried to get relief from a palmetto bush and, when he was twice denied, said, “I guess my name needs to be Jordan Spieth.” A year ago, an attorney for Reed demanded that the Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamlee stop calling him a cheater.

Reed and Ortiz take a 10-under lead into Sunday’s final round, with Sam Burns, Lanto Griffin, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Adam Scott all at 8-under 208.