He was greeted with close to 1,000 messages from family and friends when he stepped off the ice. The Capitals’ former goalie coach Mitch Korn, now with the New York Islanders, sent him a quick note, too. Former Capitals head coach Barry Trotz also praised the young goalie in a news conference, saying he was as proud of Vanecek as if he were still on the Washington staff.

“It was a lot,” said Vanecek, who spent five seasons in the minors before making his NHL debut. “I texted everybody and said thank you to everyone. It was nice, the people, the reaction and they all text me. I love that.”

For casual onlookers, Vanecek’s first outing in net was nothing more than seeing one half of the Capitals’ young netminding duo notch his first win.

But since No. 1 goalie Ilya Samsonov tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan. 19 and was put on the NHL’s covid-19 related absences list, Vanecek has been given the reins — and he’s excelled. The story has flipped from Vanecek being Samsonov’s temporary fill-in to potentially taking over starting goaltending duties even when the young Russian returns.

Vanecek is now 5-0-2 to open the season and has had six-straight starts with a 2.78 goals against average and a .918 save percentage. He’s given the Capitals a strong opportunity to win each outing.

Saturday night in a 4-3 overtime win against the Boston Bruins, Vanecek stopped 40 of 43 shots faced. He is one of only two rookie goalies in Capitals history to stay unbeaten in regulation through his first seven appearances.

Vanecek has been in the Capitals organization since the beginning of his young career. He was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NHL draft and spent five seasons playing in the minors, waiting for his moment to crack the active roster. It almost didn’t happen again this season when the Capitals signed Henrik Lundqvist in October. But after Lundqvist announced he would miss this season because of a heart condition, Vanecek was thrust back into a backup role.

“I was waiting a long time for this opportunity and when I get my first NHL game, I was for sure nervous,” Vanecek said. “It was like hard but after that first NHL game, I tell myself … you don’t need to be nervous, just focus on the game and stop thinking about it when you are playing NHL. Do the best for the team and the team help you, too.”

Vanecek’s hockey journey started in Havlickuv Brod when he was 4 years old. He first played forward, like his older brother, until he switched to play goalie around 8 years old because his youth team didn’t have a netminder. And while a young Vanecek wanted to take on the challenge, his dad wasn’t sold on the idea.

“I told my parents I want to try it and they said, ‘Are you sure you want to try that?’ and I said, ‘Yes please.’ So I try it and then I play one game and I was good in the net … and I stay in the net,” Vanecek said.

The Czech played in Havlicukuv Brod until he was 16 or 17 years old and then went to Liberec, a bigger city in the Czech Republic, as his game continued to progress. He was drafted by the Capitals in 2014 and was immediately sent to the South Carolina Stingrays of the East Coast Hockey League for one year. Then he played four seasons with the Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ American Hockey League team, in Hershey, Pa.

He was named an AHL all-star his last two seasons before he finally got his spot on the Capitals’ active roster this year.

And now that he’s here, he doesn’t want to let his chance slip away.

“Sometimes it was really hard … I mean I was getting a little bit frustrated,” Vanecek said of his years in the minors. “You start thinking about it, why I not get NHL start and I am getting older and older.

“I knew this is my dream, this is why I started playing hockey. The NHL is my dream so I just kept going, kept going and hope it come and I was just waiting for the chance and the day came. Now I am happy that my head was strong and I didn’t do anything stupid like going to the Europe or something like that. I am happy I waited through the long process and now I play in the NHL.”

While his start in Washington has been encouraging, Vanecek knows the road ahead won’t be perfect. Some of the shots he’s faced and saves he’s made have been sheer luck. Case in point: when Taylor Hall’s penalty shot in the third period of a tie game hit the post last Sunday against the Sabres. Afterward, the netminder bent over, grabbed the iron and gave it a quick kiss.