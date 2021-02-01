The team was confident throughout the offseason and the verbal agreement was reached about six days after the negotiation period opened, but something seemed off. Thibault said she started asking questions and then asking the same ones repeatedly.

“She started to backtrack and drag her feet a little bit,” Thibault said. “Something didn’t sit right. … It felt like, to me, that we were being strung out a little bit by Aerial Powers.”

Powers did not immediately respond to questions about her free agency.

As Powers mulled over her decision, the Mystics got word that Alysha Clark was amenable to leaving the Seattle Storm. That wasn’t exactly expected from Clark, who won two titles in Seattle and developed into one of the league’s best defenders, so the Mystics moved quickly. The interest shown by Clark grew as Powers remained noncommittal. Soon after, Clark was headed to Washington and Powers was finalizing a deal with the Minnesota Lynx. Clark, 33, signed a two-year deal according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the details were not yet made public. WNBA news site Winsidr reported the deal is worth $183,000 per year, which is the second-highest deal on the roster behind Elena Delle Donne.

The speed of the Clark courtship got an enormous assist from Delle Donne and teammate Natasha Cloud. The two immediately began to work the phones singing the praises of the organization and life in D.C. This was a different position for Clark. She’s always been a bit of an underdog from starting her career at Belmont, to transferring to Middle Tennessee State and leading the nation in scoring, to being drafted by the San Antonio Silver Stars in the second round of the 2010 Draft but not catching on to a WNBA roster until Seattle signed her in 2012. She went on to win two titles and be named first-team all defense in 2020, but this is her first time hitting free agency as a universally regarded elite talent.

“This is the first time I’ve been actually a part of free agency where teams are interested,” Clark said. “So I really just wanted to give respect to the process of really listening and talking with other teams and hearing what they had to say. And really sit back and ask myself what it is I want for myself and what I want for my future and my career? And then what do I want after basketball?

“It felt right. I trust my gut on a lot of things and when something fits right in my gut, I know it’s the right move. It wasn’t easy by any means. Change is really hard for me.”

The addition of Clark offsets the loss of Powers and brings a bit of a different dynamic to the floor. Powers averaged career highs with 16.3 points per game and a 46.4 field goal percentage in six games before a hamstring injury ended her season. At 27-years-old, Powers is six years younger than Clark and has been a bit more of an all-around offensive threat.

Clark, however, is anything but a slouch on the offensive end as she averaged career-highs in points (10), assists (2.7) and steals (1.5) last season with a league-leading 52.2 percentage from three-point range. The 5-foot-11 forward was considered an undersized post player in college, but led the nation with 28.3 points per game as a senior. Her 132 points in three games of the 2010 Sun Belt conference tournament remains one of the most impressive tournament outbursts in NCAA history.

Clark’s defensive prowess, additionally, made her a Defensive Player of the Year candidate last season and the Mystics’ likely starting lineup includes three players who were second-team all-defense in 2019 — Clark, Cloud and Ariel Atkins.

“I don’t think anybody will do that ever gain in the history of women’s basketball,” Middle Tennessee Coach Rick Insell said of Clark’s 2010 Sun Belt tournament performance. “I am biased, but they would not have won that first world championship that Seattle won without Alysha Clark. She was their defensive stopper, she ended up being that [second-leading] rebounder in that championship series.

“She’s all about winning. All about being a team player. Not into stats. Not into a lot of recognition. Just about what she can do to make a team better. That’s the way she’s been her whole life.”

The Mystics are probably done being major players on the free agency market, but there’s still work to do at home. Emma Meesseman has a complicated situation with international responsibilities for her Belgian national team and could miss time for EuroBasket competition and the Olympics. The team would prefer for the 2019 Finals MVP to agree to return, but not sign until after she finishes the other competitions and can return to the roster full time. That would give the organization some financial flexibility under the salary cap and Thibault said they could keep the roster at just 11 players until Meesseman arrives.