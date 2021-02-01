Both would be eligible to play in Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if they do not test positive in the meantime.

Coach Andy Reid said Monday that the Chiefs “found it out” Sunday, but he declined to provide further details.

“That’s about as far as I can go with it,” Reid said during a video news conference Monday afternoon. “They’ll work through it.”

The contact that resulted in Robinson and Kilgore being placed on the list was to a person or people outside the Chiefs organization, according to the person with knowledge of the matter.

Neither the Chiefs nor the Buccaneers had a positive test result by a player in the past week, following the conference championship games, a person familiar with the situation said Sunday. That’s after the four teams that participated in the two conference title games — the Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers — had no positive tests by players during the week leading up to those games.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers now are being tested twice per day, with rapid-result tests in addition to the NFL’s season-long routine of daily coronavirus tests.

The NFL’s postseason has not been disrupted since the Cleveland Browns won an opening-round game at Pittsburgh without Coach Kevin Stefanski and several players following positive tests. The league and the NFLPA opted against bubble scenarios for the postseason, choosing to rely on the same strict protocols that enabled the league to complete its 256-game regular season in the originally allotted 17 weeks.

The Chiefs are practicing in their own facility this week and are scheduled to travel to Tampa on Saturday.

Robinson had 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season. He caught just one pass for 14 yards in the Chiefs’ two games during the AFC playoffs. Kilgore is a backup who made four starts during the regular season.