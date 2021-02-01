“Faith. Family. Football,” Witten, who spent 16 years with the Dallas Cowboys before playing this season with the Las Vegas Raiders, said Monday in a statement. He is taking over the football program at Liberty Christian in Argyle, Tex., which says its mission is to “inspire and equip leaders who will impact the world for Christ.”

Witten, 38, has ties to the school, whose president said Monday that the 11-time Pro Bowler has been “part of our Liberty Christian family for more than 8 years.” It is located approximately 30 miles north of AT&T Stadium, the home of the Cowboys since 2009.

“In this next chapter,” Witten said, “it is important to me to be the best father and husband I can be, while making a positive impact in the community and share the wisdom I’ve accumulated over the years to positively impact the next generation.”

A third-round pick by Dallas in 2003, Witten went on to post the second-most receptions and receiving yards of any tight end in NFL history, with the fifth-most touchdowns. He was used sparingly by the Raiders in the passing game this season, catching 13 passes for 69 yards and two scores.

Witten first retired after the 2017 season, and he spent 2018 as a color commentator on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” However, his immediate transition from the field to the booth did not go nearly as well as that of former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Witten was widely panned for verbal gaffes and poor chemistry with play-by-play man Joe Tessitore and fellow analyst Anthony “Booger” McFarland, and Witten acknowledged in April 2019 that he “took a beating.”

By then, he had agreed to rejoin the Cowboys, and after two more NFL seasons, Witten announced last week that he was walking away for the second time. He told ESPN that he would sign a one-day contract in March with Dallas so he could retire as a member of the team for which he ranks as the franchise leader in targets, receptions, receiving yards, games played and games started.

“A coach once told me, ‘The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example,’ ” Witten said to ESPN. “As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all. I am proud of my accomplishments as a football player on the field and the example I tried to set off of it.

“Football is a great game that has taught me many valuable lessons, and I look forward to passing on that knowledge to the next generation.”

Witten follows former quarterback Philip Rivers, who was announced last year as the coach-in-waiting at a Catholic high school in Alabama. Rivers, at the time coming off 16 years with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, spent the 2020 season with the Indianapolis Colts before calling it quits in January.