The Terps (9-8, 3-7 Big Ten) started league play with a grueling stretch of games in January, packed with road trips and top opposition. Maryland struggled at times, but still grabbed road wins against then-No. 6 Wisconsin, then-No. 12 Illinois and then-No. 17 Minnesota. And the back half of Maryland’s schedule is heavier on home games and matchups against teams toward the bottom of the conference standings.

So despite their record and inconsistency, the Terps are just inside the NCAA tournament field or one of the first teams out in most projections. The Big Ten’s stature as possibly the nation’s best conference helps Maryland, and the Terps already have those three quality road wins. To feel somewhat optimistic on Selection Sunday, they’re probably chasing a 9-11 Big Ten record, which would require a turnaround in the coming weeks.

“We're not going to roll over, just because the league's really, really good, and we're not where we want to be as a program right now,” Coach Mark Turgeon said. “We're going to try to figure it out and compete.”

Heading into Tuesday’s game against No. 24 Purdue, the Terps have yet to defeat a conference opponent at home. The matchup against the Boilermakers (12-6, 7-4) is the type of game that could help lift Maryland toward its tournament hopes without requiring a major upset. Purdue defeated Maryland, 73-70, when the teams played in West Lafayette, Ind., on Christmas Day. A victory for the Terps in the second edition of this matchup would be a positive sign heading into this critical stretch of games.

Six teams in the Big Ten have fewer than five conferences losses — No. 4 Michigan (8-1), No. 12 Illinois (7-3), No. 7 Ohio State (8-4), No. 8 Iowa (6-3), No. 19 Wisconsin (7-4) and No. 24 Purdue (7-4). The Terps have nine games against those programs on their schedule. They played seven of those during the first half of the season. The two matchups remaining, against Ohio State and Purdue, are both at home and in the next week.

The Big Ten’s strength “absolutely makes you better,” Turgeon said. “You can’t take a night off. You can’t take a possession off. Every team’s a little bit different, and it makes you better faster. That’s really what the league’s done with my team, because we’re much further along today than I thought we would be after Michigan got us at home [on Dec. 31].”

Maryland is joined by four other Big Ten teams that haven’t won more than three conference games — Penn State (3-6), Northwestern (3-8), Michigan State (2-6) and Nebraska (0-5). During the second half of Maryland’s conference schedule, the Terps play those teams at least five times and possibly six, if the missed game against Nebraska is rescheduled.

The Cornhuskers, who haven’t won a conference game in more than a year, postponed their trip to College Park because of a coronavirus outbreak in their program. The two schools don’t have an obvious mutual opening in their schedules, but that could change quickly depending on future adjustments. Another possible solution to make up this game could be to play twice during Maryland’s trip to Lincoln, Neb., this month.

A victory over the struggling Cornhuskers wouldn’t do much for Maryland’s résumé, but it’s the most winnable game on the Terps’ conference schedule — even in Lincoln. If Maryland improves in the second half of the schedule, the Terps could go from finishing 8-11 (the conference record Ken Pomeroy projects for Maryland) to 9-11. Maybe that offers a small boost.

Throughout the last month, Maryland has established a seven-man rotation that leans heavily on the four key returners from last season — junior guard Eric Ayala, junior guard Aaron Wiggins, sophomore forward Donta Scott and senior guard Darryl Morsell — who have each averaged more than 30 minutes in January Big Ten games. Sophomore Hakim Hart, who plays point guard at times, has emerged as an important contributor. Forwards Jairus Hamilton and Galin Smith each usually record just under 20 minutes, depending on the game.

Turgeon started a four-guard lineup in the previous two games. That group — Hart, Ayala, Wiggins, Morsell and Scott — has become Maryland’s best and most often used lineup during conference play. The team has had to adapt without a traditional big man who can score, so Turgeon has employed a simpler offense, “but we’re getting better at simple,” he said.

The Terps’ three wins over top Big Ten teams showed they have potential. The common theme across those important wins has been a strong defensive effort, usually a hallmark of Turgeon’s teams but less so this season.

“I think we've all realized that when we're a defensive-minded team,” Wiggins said, “we'll win games and that we have a better chance of being in games when we're guarding.”

In Maryland’s last game against the Badgers, the Terps let an eight-point deficit grow to 18 points in the final few minutes before halftime. They eventually narrowed Wisconsin’s lead to three but never climbed closer. The Terps’ standout performances from earlier Big Ten games flashed promise, but that type of execution needs to be replicated from game to game.