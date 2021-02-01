United would retain conditional rights to recall Arriola this spring. Those conditions are unclear, but in all likelihood, he would remain with the second-division Swans until the end of their campaign in May to earn promotion to the Premier League.

Swansea City is second in the 24-team league, which will reward two clubs with automatic berths in the top flight and conduct a four-team playoff for the last slot.

Arriola would become the second U.S. national team player to join the Swans in this transfer window. On Jan. 22, they acquired Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris on loan for the rest of the campaign. There was no recall option reported.

In a way, United and Swansea City are reallocating resources. Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien are primary investors in both clubs. In 2018, the Swans were relegated to the second flight, a demotion that cost millions in Premier League TV revenue and sponsorships.

MLS is planning to open training camps Feb. 22 and the regular season April 3, but with the league and players’ association stuck in labor negotiations, the threat of a lockout starting Friday could impact the timetable.

Typically, a loan deal is accompanied by an option for the receiving club to acquire the player on a permanent transfer when the loan ends. In this case, however, that would not exist. The sides could engage in such discussions at a later point, one person said.

Arriola, who will turn 26 on Friday, scored twice Sunday in the 7-0 U.S. victory over Trinidad and Tobago in Orlando. He also scored in a 6-0 victory over El Salvador in December, his return to international soccer after recovering from an ACL injury suffered last MLS preseason.

Arriola missed the entire 2020 MLS season until returning in the second half of the season finale.

Other MLS players are on the move. Orlando City forward Daryl Dike, who starred at the University of Virginia in 2019, joined Barnsley, an English second-tier club, on a short-term loan. Orlando retained conditional rights to recall him this spring.

FC Dallas defender Bryan Reynolds, 19, moved to Roma, an Italian Serie A club, on a short-term loan that will turn into a permanent transfer this summer. Dallas said the deal involves a “franchise-record fee,” but did not disclose terms. Various reports said Roma will pay about $8 million.