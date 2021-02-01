“Yeah, definitely,” Brady said. “I would definitely consider that. Again, it’s a physical sport. Just the perspective I have on that is, you never know kind of when that moment is, just because it’s a contact sport and there’s a lot of training that goes into it. And, again, it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it. I’ve been very fortunate, like I said, over the years. … You take different hits. You, over the course of the year, deal with different bumps and bruises, different injuries and so forth. It’s just going to be me continuing to make that commitment to making it part of my year-round process to play football and continue my career.”

Brady’s most notable career-long rival, Peyton Manning, is expected to have his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Saturday, on the eve of the Buccaneers facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. One prominent NFL quarterback, Philip Rivers, 39, already has announced his retirement this offseason. Another, Drew Brees, 42, is expected to call it quits.

Brady plays on.

“I think I’ll know when it’s time,” he said Monday. “I don’t know when that time will come. But I think I’ll know and I’ll understand that I gave everything I could …. You put a lot into it. I don’t think I can ever go at this game half-ass. I’ve got to put everything into it …. When I feel like I can’t do that any more, I don’t feel like I can commit to the team in the way that the team needs me, then I think that’s probably time to walk away.”

He did acknowledge, however, that will be a difficult thing for him to do.

“It’s going to be hard to walk away whenever I decide to walk away because it’s been a huge part of my life for a long time,” Brady said. “I love thinking about it. Football, to me, is much more than just a sport because there’s a physical element. There’s a mental approach, how you’re going to get the job done, and there’s the emotional part. All those things, I’ve found kind of ways to evolve at different times so that I can maximize my potential.”

He’s back in the Super Bowl in the first season since leaving the Patriots in free agency to sign with the Buccaneers. But if there was any strain on his relationship with Coach Bill Belichick at the end of his Patriots tenure, Brady was not allowing that to be put on display Monday.

“I have a great relationship with him,” Brady said. “Again, I’m just incredibly grateful for what he’s meant in my life as a coach. He was everything you could ask for as a player. I love my time. I had two incredible decades there. My football journey took me to a different place. I certainly could never have accomplished the things in my career without his support and his teaching — incredible coach and mentor for me. I’ve had a lot of those in my career. But obviously he’s at the top of the list.”

The Buccaneers will be the first team ever to play a Super Bowl in its own stadium. Brady said that his family has been out of town and will not return until Saturday, leaving him in an empty house that has allowed him to focus completely on football preparations.

“That’s the most prep I’ve ever had, could really focus on what I need to do from a football standpoint,” Brady said. “I’ve had time to get my body right. There’s been no travel for our team, where it’s a home game. That’s very different. We stay at our own home. That’s very different. You don’t have to eat hotel food for a week. That’s very different. The stadium will be, I don’t know, 25,000 [actually 22,000] people. That’ll be different. So a lot of the non-football stuff, I’d say, is entirely different. The football has been, I would say, helpful for me.”

It has been an NFL season unlike any other. It will be a Super Bowl week unlike any other. But Brady’s participation in the game, even in a different uniform, remains a constant.