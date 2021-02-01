The top-ranked Americans will enter the four-team tournament in Orlando with all of their regular starters, except Manchester United forward Tobin Heath, who is sidelined 10-12 weeks with an ankle injury.

They will face Canada on Feb. 18, Brazil on Feb. 21 and Argentina on Feb. 24. Canada and Brazil share the No. 8 ranking and Argentina is tied for 31st. The Argentines last week replaced No. 10 Japan, which withdrew for pandemic reasons.

The tournament is the only multi-team event before the Olympics and will mimic the first-round schedule in Japan with three matches in seven days.

“Each game will present its own unique challenges and the matches are not only a step up in competition from January,” Andonovski said, “but are extremely valuable as a test run for group play at the Olympics.”

Aside from Morgan and Press, goalkeeper Casey Murphy is the only other invitee who wasn’t in the January camp. Murphy, 24, is the only player in this upcoming camp without a senior national team appearance.

She will be the third-choice goalkeeper behind Alyssa Naeher and Jane Campbell, who split starting assignments against Colombia on Jan. 18 and 22 in Orlando.

Harris, 35, did not play in either of those friendlies and was in uniform for just the second one. Krieger, 36, started the second match. They both play for the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League.

With only 18 Olympic roster slots available, their place on the squad headed to Tokyo is in question. The Americans will play two friendlies in April before Andonovski is expected to set the team ahead of planned tuneups in June.

However, Andonovski also said the SheBelieves Cup will allow him to “continue to test different players in tough environments.”

In other words, he knows what Harris and Krieger offer and wants to see other players in high-level match situations. Their absence from the roster, however, will undoubtedly raise eyebrows, particularly about Krieger (Dumfries, Va.), a mainstay for three World Cup cycles.

Two Washington Spirit players who were in the January camp were not invited back: goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe and midfielder Andi Sullivan (Lorton, Va.). Defenders Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett will again represent the Spirit at this camp.

Six call-ups are from European clubs: Press (Manchester United), Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City); Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais); and Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain).

Macario will report to camp next Monday with the NWSL players and Cook will arrive shortly thereafter. The English-based players aren’t expected until Feb. 13.

Without a full complement of players, Andonovski invited three players for training purposes only in the first week of camp: defender Emily Fox (Ashburn, Va.), midfielder Jaelin Howell and forward Mallory Pugh.

The Americans will enter the sixth annual SheBelieves Cup unbeaten in 34 consecutive matches since January 2019 and 50 straight at home since July 2017.

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City), Tierna Davidson (Chicago), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (Washington).

Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago), Lindsey Horan (Portland), Rose Lavelle (Manchester City), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Sam Mewis (Manchester City).