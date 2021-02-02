The incidents occurred over at least five years, according to the report, and included Callaway’s days as the Cleveland Indians pitching coach. He managed the Mets during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

“Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses,” Callaway, 45, told The Athletic in an email. “Any relationship in which I engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved. I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations.”

One woman, based in New York, told of Callaway requesting her number. “Two or three times a week for a month he’d send me shirtless selfies,” she said, adding that he’d follow up with something like, “Now you send me one of you.”

Although she did not, she said he “would come up to me and massage my shoulders in the dugout when he thought no one was looking. For a month, he would text me asking for nude pics. I started talking to people [in the media] and they said this isn’t an isolated thing.” The woman said he continued to send her messages even after he was fired by the Mets.

Another woman detailed an incident that occurred in Florida shortly after he was named the Mets manager. During a one-on-one interview, he put his leg up on a railing, pushing his crotch near her face. “I knew right away this is what I would be dealing with,” she said. “I got warned he was gross [beforehand].”

Seven other women who worked in MLB markets told The Athletic that they had not been approached by Callaway, but had been warned about his behavior, with one unnamed woman calling it “the worst-kept secret in sports.”

Two of the women involved said they had been warned about Callaway by other media members and by baseball employees.

Major League Baseball said in a statement that it had “never been notified of any allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior” and will investigate the allegations. “The behavior being reported violates the Angels Organization’s values and policies,” Angels spokeswoman Marie Garvey said, later adding that the team “will work closely with MLB to conduct a full investigation.”

A spokesperson for the Mets said that, before hiring Callaway, the team had investigated a previous incident but offered no other details. The Indians said in a statement that they first learned of the allegations Monday night and are “currently reviewing the matter internally and in consultation with Major League Baseball.”

Two weeks ago, the Mets fired their new general manager, Jared Porter, after a report published by ESPN showed that he had sent inappropriate text messages to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

Less than 12 hours after that report was published, Porter was fired by Mets owner Steve Cohen, who called the allegations about Callaway’s conduct “completely unacceptable” and said it “would never be tolerated under my ownership.” Cohen did not own the Mets when Callaway was the manager.

Mets President Sandy Alderson, who hired Porter and Callaway, said he was “appalled” by The Athletic report, adding in a statement: “I was unaware of the conduct described in the story at the time of Mickey’s hire or at any time during my tenure as general manager. We have already begun a review of our hiring processes to ensure our vetting of new employees is more thorough and comprehensive.”