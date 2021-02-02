“I’m going to focus on what I need to focus on,” Bieniemy said Tuesday. “Then it’s time to turn the page. So at the end of the day, I want to make sure that our guys are ready and mentally prepared.”

The collective snub of Bieniemy by the seven teams with head-coaching vacancies this offseason came after the league took steps over the past year to attempt to improve its diversity in hiring. That included a new measure to award two third-round draft picks to reward a team that develops a minority candidate hired by another franchise as a head coach or general manager.

But only one Black head coach was hired during this cycle, David Culley by the Houston Texans. Culley joined Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and Miami’s Brian Flores as the NFL’s only current Black head coaches. There are five minority head coaches, including Washington’s Ron Rivera and the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh, who was hired Jan. 14, nearly a year after coaching against Bieniemy and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl as defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.

“The only thing I can do is be my most authentic self,” Bieniemy said in a video news conference Tuesday. “That’s who I am, okay? I can only be me. Some team has to want me. On top of that, it has to be some type of collaboration of making sure that the chemistry is a fit. So for whatever reason, that chemistry has not been a fit. There has not been that opportunity to connect. But that’s okay because at the end of the day, I have an opportunity to go out here and work with the Kansas City Chiefs, which is a great organization. … The other stuff, I can’t control that.”

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said he spoke to owners, GMs and team presidents of interested franchises before Bieniemy’s round of head-coaching interviews during this cycle, and will have more time after the Super Bowl to follow up.

“I’ll be curious to hear their comments about how he did or whatever, why he wasn’t picked,” Reid said. “But Eric Bieniemy works his tail off. He is relentless in studying the game. He’s relentless in studying what would be his plan as a head football coach. This guy doesn’t miss a beat …. I don’t understand everything. I’m not an owner. I don’t sit in those meetings to interview head coaches. But I would just tell you that whoever gets him, whenever they get him, will be very, very lucky.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said there has been “no difference” in Bieniemy’s work with Chiefs players since his latest professional setback.

“Obviously you know he’s disappointed he doesn’t get the opportunity to become a head coach after this season,” Mahomes said. “But he knows that all he can do is make himself and this team better every single day.”

The Chiefs will face a team, in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday that has three Black coordinators — Byron Leftwich on offense, Todd Bowles on defense and Keith Armstrong on special teams — working for Coach Bruce Arians. Bieniemy said “that says a lot.” Yet he also cited public comments by Bowles that, as Bieniemy put it, “you don’t ever want to be recognized for what you do by your race or your color” but by professional accomplishments.

“When it’s all said and done with, why do we have to keep talking about the color of these particular coordinators?” Bieniemy said. “When in reality, this ain’t nothing but good, old-fashioned ball coaches who have done a great job of being leaders of men, who obviously know exactly what they’re doing but have been provided an opportunity to do so with the head coach that they particularly work for and that organization. That just goes to show you that there are great coaches in this league and plenty more need to be given those same opportunities and given those same windows to go through them.”

Bieniemy said he has not sought the attention that he has received as a focal point of the NFL’s minority hiring issues.