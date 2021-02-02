Gronkowski may no longer be capable of the kind of dominant receiving statistics that he used to be known for — and which Kelce is posting with remarkable regularity — but the former New England Patriots star has proved he can still play a very valuable role for his new team.

This season has been less about the Gronk spike and more about the Gronk block.

AD

“Gronk has been killing it in the run game, which is huge for having a balanced offense,” Buccaneers offensive lineman Ryan Jensen said before a win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game. “… He’s out there run-blocking like a maniac, and it’s awesome to see.”

AD

After a career marked by almost as many major injuries as memorable moments, Gronkowski looked battered during his final season with the Patriots in 2018.

A year away from the game provided rejuvenation, as did the chance to get away from the stern Bill Belichick in New England and join fellow ex-Patriot Tom Brady and a much more player-friendly coach in Bruce Arians. Gronkowski’s receiving numbers, which had dropped noticeably in 2018 from his 2011-17 heyday, continued to decline with the Bucs.

AD

During the regular season, Gronkowski posted his fewest yards per game (38.9) since his 2010 rookie season and the fewest yards per target (8.1) of his career, numbers that have been even lower in the postseason. His overall statistics this season — 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns — were more than respectable for an average starting tight end but a far cry from what he racked up during his five Pro Bowl seasons in New England, including a 1,327-yard campaign in 2011 that set a record for the position

AD

Kelce set a record this season with 1,416 receiving yards, giving him a run of five straight 1,000-yard seasons, unprecedented for a tight end. He went on to post lines of 8-109-1 and 13-118-2 in the playoffs, cementing his status as the most reliable receiving weapon for a pass-oriented Chiefs team seeking a second straight Super Bowl title.

For his part, Gronkowski indicated Monday that while he hopes to conjure some of his old magic in the Super Bowl, he’s mindful of his limitations.

AD

“I’m always going for the big play, but sometimes it just doesn’t happen,” he told reporters. “Sometimes there’s other people making big plays. Sometimes I’m not ready to make the big play, I would say. Overall, I’m always going in with the mind-set to dominate, ready to go. At the same time, though, there’s also roles you’ve got to play.”

AD

Gronkowski’s role with the Buccaneers is primarily as a blocker. If that’s in part because he has lost a step or two — which Gronkowski himself acknowledged in January 2020 — it’s also because he has long excelled in that role. That has led many to proclaim him the greatest tight end in NFL history, given his years of excellence catching passes from Brady, protecting the quarterback from pass rushers and mashing defenders in the run game.

Tampa Bay has been taking advantage of his ability and willingness to do the dirty work. Of tight ends who ran at least 200 pass routes this season, Gronkowski had the second-highest percentage of time spent on the field as a pass blocker (per Rotowire), with a mark of 23.3. Kelce, by contrast, was used as a pass blocker just 11.3 percent of the time.

AD

In the playoffs, Gronkowski has only run a route on about half of Brady’s drop-backs.

AD

The famously fun-loving player has brought a good attitude to Tampa Bay. After seeing little of the ball in the Bucs’ first two games, Gronkowski proclaimed with a smile, “I came here to block, baby.”

That assertion was delivered shortly after Arians declared his team was “not throwing the ball 50 times to tight ends — that’s what we have receivers for.”

Arians added at the time, “I don’t see [Gronkowski] running 40 yards past people anymore.” That apparently jibed with an assessment made by Brady after a deep pass went off the tight end’s outstretched fingertips for an incompletion during a playoff win over the New Orleans Saints.

AD

“[Brady] told me I was running too slow, so that’s why the ball was overthrown,” Gronkowski said of the miscue between two players who have combined for 96 touchdowns, second-most in NFL history for any quarterback and pass catcher. “I told him he’s just got to stop working out, because his arm’s too strong and he can’t read my speed.”

AD

Describing Gronkowski as “definitely a force that has declined,” Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson noted that the tight end notched career lows in every major category this season, per the website’s grading system.

“That’s not to say [Gronkowski] was bad — he was coming from a point of being the best TE we’ve seen [and] his PFF grade was still top-10 among TEs, but just he’s not the same guy anymore, certainly on a consistent basis,” Monson added via email.

AD

Relative to others at his position, PFF actually gave Gronkowski better grades as a receiver than as a blocker. Others were more impressed, including NFL analyst Brian Baldinger, a former offensive lineman.

Baldinger shared a video last month of Gronkowski holding off Washington Football Team star pass-rusher Chase Young in last month’s first-round playoff game in which the tight end did not catch a pass, saying: “They threw to him one time. But his blocking was outrageous!”

AD

Baldinger noted that Gronkowski’s blocking on one play helped Brady find another tight end, Cameron Brate, for a first down, and that the same thing happened the following week, when Gronkowski was able to handle Saints Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan in a one-on-one situation.

AD

“Not many who have ever played in the #NFL can do what the #GRONK can,” Baldinger wrote on Twitter.

Arians agreed, saying after the win over Washington: “Gronk, he’s one of the most legit tight ends in the league because he can do both [receiving and blocking]. … He’s a football player. He’s not a wide receiver. He does have a lot of stats, but he doesn’t go into a game looking for stats. He’s looking for wins.”

A win Sunday would give Gronkowski four Super Bowl victories, not to mention a degree of bragging rights over Kelce, no matter who catches more balls.