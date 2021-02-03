About 20 Chiefs players and staffers were planning to get haircuts from a barber who came to the team’s facility and later tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the situation. That group is believed to include quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs placed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and reserve center Daniel Kilgore on their covid-19 reserve list Monday. They were classified as high-risk close contacts to the barber, who had several negative test results before being allowed into the facility. The Chiefs halted the haircuts quickly after learning of the positive test result.

Robinson and Kilgore were placed in five-day quarantines, under the protocols developed by the league and the NFL Players Association. They cannot practice while in quarantine but would be eligible to play Sunday if they don’t test positive in the meantime.

Kilgore posted a photo of himself on social media Wednesday with his hair shaved off on one side of his head.

The Chiefs might not have been as playful about the matter, however, had their practices been disrupted by having Mahomes and many other players excluded. The potential exposures of Mahomes and the others were first reported by ESPN. League medical leaders expressed optimism Wednesday that there won’t be further repercussions from the incident.

“The club took very prompt and direct action,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a video news conference. “Our contact-tracing team was on site and was able to get a very clear understanding of the exposures. And so at this point we feel like we’re in a good position with that and we’ll just continue to monitor.”

The NFL did not discuss the details of the incident and the Chiefs did not respond to a request for comment on the particulars. The NFL’s postseason has not been disrupted by coronavirus-related issues since the Cleveland Browns won an opening-round game at Pittsburgh without Coach Kevin Stefanski and several players. In this instance involving the Chiefs, no positive tests have resulted, to this point.

“We’re always monitoring these situations,” Sills said. “But we had a very good understanding of the exposures. And so we did feel very good about being able to draw a tight circle around who might have been exposed and dealing with those through our protocol. Again, in medicine we always say, ‘Never say never. Never say always.’ And so I think we have to just continue to monitor that situation.”

League officials said Wednesday they are hopeful that by next season, NFL games will be conducted under more normal circumstances, based on the prospect that vaccines will be available to players, coaches, team staff members and fans by the fall.

“This was an unusual year,” said Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy. “This is one we’re not looking to replicate. Let’s be straight about that. We’re hoping next year we can return to normal. But in the meanwhile, we did what I think was responsible.”

The league offered few details about exactly when and how it expects vaccines to be distributed to its personnel. The NFL repeatedly has said that it will not seek to jump the line on vaccine access.

“Those are all active conversations that we’ll continue to have together with the Players Association and their medical advisers,” Sills said. “Let’s make no mistake about it: Both us and the Players Association medical leadership believe very strongly in vaccinations. We believe it’s safe. We believe it’s effective. We believe it’s imperative as a way forward out of this pandemic. ... As it becomes our turn, if you will, I think that we will certainly have those conversations and we will make sure — whether it’s players, coaches, staff — everyone that’s eligible and able to be vaccinated has that opportunity.”

The league also said Wednesday that the number of concussions suffered by NFL players during the regular season was down about 5 percent from last season.